https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/gop-senators-present-draft-splitting-us-aid-to-israel-from-funds-to-ukraine---reports-1114493716.html
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators has presented a bill separating the US assistance to Israel from that to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.
2023-10-26T10:26+0000
2023-10-26T10:26+0000
2023-10-26T10:26+0000
americas
us
joe biden
ukrainian crisis
us arms for ukraine
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg
The draft would send "billions of dollars" to Israel but not Ukraine, the newspaper said, adding that separating the Israeli aid would prevent the assistance from getting stuck in the House of Representatives, where the number of Republicans who are against funding Ukraine is increasing. US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security. Many Republicans are pressing the White House to focus on border policy changes. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, called on the Biden administration on Wednesday to toughen migration policies instead of throwing money at the issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/wests-backing-of-israel--ukraine-hypocrisy-over-cost-of-human-life-alienates-global-south-1114396994.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_108:0:2839:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c7ffbac336ebd95255f4849f826c1c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, ukrainian crisis, israeli-palestinian crisis, israel-gaza conflict
us, ukrainian crisis, israeli-palestinian crisis, israel-gaza conflict
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators has presented a bill separating the US assistance to Israel from that to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.
The draft would send "billions of dollars" to Israel but not Ukraine, the newspaper said, adding that separating the Israeli aid would prevent the assistance from getting stuck in the House of Representatives
, where the number of Republicans who are against funding Ukraine is increasing.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress
last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine
with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security.
Many Republicans are pressing the White House to focus on border policy changes. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, called on the Biden administration on Wednesday to toughen migration policies instead of throwing money at the issue.