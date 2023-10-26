International
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators has presented a bill separating the US assistance to Israel from that to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.
The draft would send "billions of dollars" to Israel but not Ukraine, the newspaper said, adding that separating the Israeli aid would prevent the assistance from getting stuck in the House of Representatives, where the number of Republicans who are against funding Ukraine is increasing. US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security. Many Republicans are pressing the White House to focus on border policy changes. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, called on the Biden administration on Wednesday to toughen migration policies instead of throwing money at the issue.
GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators has presented a bill separating the US assistance to Israel from that to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.
The draft would send "billions of dollars" to Israel but not Ukraine, the newspaper said, adding that separating the Israeli aid would prevent the assistance from getting stuck in the House of Representatives, where the number of Republicans who are against funding Ukraine is increasing.
US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security.
Many Republicans are pressing the White House to focus on border policy changes. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, called on the Biden administration on Wednesday to toughen migration policies instead of throwing money at the issue.
