https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/gop-senators-present-draft-splitting-us-aid-to-israel-from-funds-to-ukraine---reports-1114493716.html

GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports

GOP Senators Present Draft Splitting US Aid to Israel From Funds to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A group of Republican senators has presented a bill separating the US assistance to Israel from that to Ukraine, US media reported on Thursday.

2023-10-26T10:26+0000

2023-10-26T10:26+0000

2023-10-26T10:26+0000

americas

us

joe biden

ukrainian crisis

us arms for ukraine

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/17/1105741459_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6972b4fec55579f702a16b8f0e4c3103.jpg

The draft would send "billions of dollars" to Israel but not Ukraine, the newspaper said, adding that separating the Israeli aid would prevent the assistance from getting stuck in the House of Representatives, where the number of Republicans who are against funding Ukraine is increasing. US President Joe Biden asked Congress last week to approve a $106 billion security package that couples $61.4 billion in additional assistance for Ukraine with another $14.3 billion in aid for Israel, which is fighting Palestinian group Hamas, as well as $10.6 billion for US border security. Many Republicans are pressing the White House to focus on border policy changes. Senator Steve Daines, a Montana Republican, called on the Biden administration on Wednesday to toughen migration policies instead of throwing money at the issue.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/wests-backing-of-israel--ukraine-hypocrisy-over-cost-of-human-life-alienates-global-south-1114396994.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukrainian crisis, israeli-palestinian crisis, israel-gaza conflict