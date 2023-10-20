https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/bidens-speech-awkwardly-militaristic--threatening-1114344327.html

Biden’s Speech ‘Awkwardly Militaristic & Threatening'

Joe Biden’s speech on Thursday was at once "militaristic", "threatening", and permeated with "direct lies," retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.

Joe Biden’s speech from the Oval Office on Thursday was at once "militaristic", "threatening", steeped in "self-aggrandizement", and permeated with "direct lies," retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.Joe Biden’s slurred address to the nation, conceived as an impassioned plea to support Israel and Ukraine, also appeared to have been pre-recorded, suggested Kwiatkowski, who had noticed a glitch in the footage. Its hardly surprising if that was the case, bearing in mind the proclivity the 80-year-old POTUS has towards gaffe-riddled public statements. In his rare address on Thursday Joe Biden announced he would be sending a budget request to Congress in order to “fund America’s national security needs.” By the latter he meant further supporting the ongoing NATO proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, and aiding Israel in its fight against Hamas. Previous reports indicated that the supplemental funding request may include as much as $60 billion in aid to the Kiev regime and a total of $40 billion in aid for Tel Aviv, as well as Taiwan and the US-Mexico border. The US President underscored that the bill he is sending to Congress will help Israel “have what they need” and will “sharpen” their qualitative military edge, including helping to fund their Iron Dome defense system. Biden likened Russia's military operation in Ukraine to hostilities between Palestine and Israel, and warned that if the US stepped away from its aid to Ukraine, “conflict and chaos could spread” abroad. “That’s why tomorrow I’m going to send to Congress an urgent budget request to fund America’s national security needs – needs to support our critical partners, including Israel and Ukraine. It’s a smart investment that’s gonna pay dividends for American security for generations,” Biden said.Joe Biden's martial speech making the case for pumping further aid to Ukraine, and for supporting Israel, ended on the note of ‘God protect our troops,’ remarked Karen Kwiatkowski. It should be noted that Biden’s funding request is coming at a time when the lower congressional chamber remains in flux, still without a Speaker, and unable to clear any legislation. Unless the House is able to select a new Speaker and pass the essential budget bills by November 17, it will trigger a shutdown of the US federal government, hamstringing many of its non-essential functions. US President Joe Biden has been doubling down on his pledges to send weapons to both Ukraine and Israel, even though the tussle over government spending and, specifically, aid for Kiev has already divided lawmakers in Congress. Even Democrats have been starting to souring on aiding the proxy conflict, as per latest polls. Now, the latest flare-up in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has Congress facing the challenge of an even greater supplemental funding ask.Biden, who recently embarked upon a foray to Israel in a show of support to the long-time non-NATO ally, “coughed when he spoke of concern and protection of innocents in Gaza, under the laws of war,” said Karen Kwiatkowski.As to the “lies” punctuating Biden’s speech, the former DoD analyst pointed to his reporting to the nation that “the Ukrainian Army has taken back 50 percent of the territory initially taken by Russia” as not ringing true. Surprised that Biden’s speechwriters even allowed this to remain in the speech, Karen Kwiatkowski continued:Indeed, the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt launched early in June quickly ran up against solid Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, the Kiev regime lost over 90,000 troops, 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles. "As for the counteroffensive, which is apparently stalling - it has failed completely. We know that in certain areas of the hostilities, however, the opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see this, and we know it. And we are also responding to this accordingly," Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored in a recent media interview.The “shocking” part of Joe Biden’s speech, according to the ex-DoD analyst, was the unabashed “selling point” that Biden offers to hike up aid to Israel and Ukraine.Karen Kwiatkowski took a moment to speak ironically about Joe Biden’s “self-aggrandizement” over “somehow being the ‘first President’ to ever visit a war zone, or visit during a war, and his discussion of his train trip to Kiev last year, the first president to do something like that "since Lincoln."Joe Biden’s address to the American nation was “short on specifics, yet also awkwardly militaristic and threatening,” Karen Kwiatkowski concluded, as if POTUS wanted to warn that “if we don't give money to warmongers with their hands out - we will have to fight somewhere,” albeit “downplaying how exactly Americans fighting somewhere would pan out.”

