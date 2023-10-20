Biden’s Speech ‘Awkwardly Militaristic & Threatening'
US President Joe Biden gave a speech to the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday night, pledging to send an emergency budget request to Congress for funding for Israel and Ukraine, and referring to further assistance funneled to the Kiev regime as a "smart investment" that would pay dividends for future generations.
Joe Biden’s speech from the Oval Office on Thursday was at once "militaristic", "threatening", steeped in "self-aggrandizement", and permeated with "direct lies," retired Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski, a former analyst for the US Department of Defense, told Sputnik.
Joe Biden’s slurred address to the nation, conceived as an impassioned plea to support Israel and Ukraine, also appeared to have been pre-recorded, suggested Kwiatkowski, who had noticed a glitch in the footage. Its hardly surprising if that was the case, bearing in mind the proclivity the 80-year-old POTUS has towards gaffe-riddled public statements.
In his rare address on Thursday Joe Biden announced he would be sending a budget request to Congress in order to “fund America’s national security needs.” By the latter he meant further supporting the ongoing NATO proxy war with Russia in Ukraine, and aiding Israel in its fight against Hamas. Previous reports indicated that the supplemental funding request may include as much as $60 billion in aid to the Kiev regime and a total of $40 billion in aid for Tel Aviv, as well as Taiwan and the US-Mexico border.
The US President underscored that the bill he is sending to Congress will help Israel “have what they need” and will “sharpen” their qualitative military edge, including helping to fund their Iron Dome defense system. Biden likened Russia's military operation in Ukraine to hostilities between Palestine and Israel, and warned that if the US stepped away from its aid to Ukraine, “conflict and chaos could spread” abroad.
Joe Biden's martial speech making the case for pumping further aid to Ukraine, and for supporting Israel, ended on the note of ‘God protect our troops,’ remarked Karen Kwiatkowski.
“It is usually ‘God Bless America...’ His ending tonight is unusual, especially given that the wars he is talking about in Ukraine and Israel are not covered by any existing US mutual defense treaties. Congress certainly has not declared war, or even approved US troops - and Biden himself noted that we give this "aid" that he supports and is asking for as an "investment" in America’s own upgrade of its military capacity. He mentioned several states where military weapons and munitions are made, and how great it was that in these wars we support - we don't have to die in them, that is for the Ukrainians and the Israelis,” said the former DoD analyst.
It should be noted that Biden’s funding request is coming at a time when the lower congressional chamber remains in flux, still without a Speaker, and unable to clear any legislation. Unless the House is able to select a new Speaker and pass the essential budget bills by November 17, it will trigger a shutdown of the US federal government, hamstringing many of its non-essential functions. US President Joe Biden has been doubling down on his pledges to send weapons to both Ukraine and Israel, even though the tussle over government spending and, specifically, aid for Kiev has already divided lawmakers in Congress. Even Democrats have been starting to souring on aiding the proxy conflict, as per latest polls. Now, the latest flare-up in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict has Congress facing the challenge of an even greater supplemental funding ask.
On October 7, Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip. After it breached the border, killing and seizing people in neighboring Israeli communities, Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2 million people, cutting off supplies of water, food and fuel. Thousands of dead and injured have been reported on both sides as a result of the escalation.
Biden, who recently embarked upon a foray to Israel in a show of support to the long-time non-NATO ally, “coughed when he spoke of concern and protection of innocents in Gaza, under the laws of war,” said Karen Kwiatkowski.
“He also curiously spoke of the United States as a beacon of freedom of religion and speech - even as he was asking for billions more to send to countries where churches and religions are being banned, where elections are suspended, and the allied government's - in Tel Aviv and in Kiev - intolerance and war against different ethnicities, religions and cultures reminds the world of 1939 Germany,” Karen Kwiatkowski underscored.
As to the “lies” punctuating Biden’s speech, the former DoD analyst pointed to his reporting to the nation that “the Ukrainian Army has taken back 50 percent of the territory initially taken by Russia” as not ringing true. Surprised that Biden’s speechwriters even allowed this to remain in the speech, Karen Kwiatkowski continued:
“I understand that the line of demarcation between Russian and Ukrainian troops is roughly what it was last year, and that the summer counteroffensive was a net loss to Ukraine. I'm not sure how they are going to explain that 50 percent of territory taken back by Kiev."
Indeed, the much-touted Ukrainian counteroffensive attempt launched early in June quickly ran up against solid Russian defenses and minefields. According to the latest data, the Kiev regime lost over 90,000 troops, 557 tanks and almost 1,900 armored vehicles.
"As for the counteroffensive, which is apparently stalling - it has failed completely. We know that in certain areas of the hostilities, however, the opposing side is preparing new active offensive operations. We see this, and we know it. And we are also responding to this accordingly," Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored in a recent media interview.
The “shocking” part of Joe Biden’s speech, according to the ex-DoD analyst, was the unabashed “selling point” that Biden offers to hike up aid to Israel and Ukraine.
“He wants Ukrainians to die so we can build more weapons to replenish our own stock with newer product, and he wants to restore Israel's top-notch military capability - yet he says nothing about how such a top notch and integrated security system somehow "didn't work" two weeks ago, enabling a major Hamas attack in the south, or what they have done with the 3.8 or so billion we provide Israel each year in military aid. Of course he does hope that Ukraine can end Putin, but again, the reality on the battlefield and politically in Ukraine point to this being a direct lie to the American people - one that he himself didn't seem overly confident in telling."
Karen Kwiatkowski took a moment to speak ironically about Joe Biden’s “self-aggrandizement” over “somehow being the ‘first President’ to ever visit a war zone, or visit during a war, and his discussion of his train trip to Kiev last year, the first president to do something like that "since Lincoln."
“I imagine that is part of his presidential re-election campaign, but it fell flat,” remarked the pundit.
Joe Biden’s address to the American nation was “short on specifics, yet also awkwardly militaristic and threatening,” Karen Kwiatkowski concluded, as if POTUS wanted to warn that “if we don't give money to warmongers with their hands out - we will have to fight somewhere,” albeit “downplaying how exactly Americans fighting somewhere would pan out.”