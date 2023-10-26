https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/kiev-loses-up-to-295-soldiers-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---russian-defense-ministry-1114496914.html
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack Near Rabotino
Russian troops repelled an attack of Ukrainian regime forces in the Zaporozhye direction near Rabotino; enemy losses amounted to 85 soldiers and three tanks, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
Ukraine has lost up to 295 soldiers in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and one attack in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said. “Units of the Russian group of troops repelled an attack by the assault group of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the village of Rabotino, Zaporozhye region, air strikes and artillery fire,” the statement said.Kiev has also lost up to 225 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and over 120 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the statement read.
Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attack Near Rabotino
11:35 GMT 26.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian troops repelled an attack of Ukrainian regime forces in the Zaporozhye direction near Rabotino; enemy losses amounted to 85 soldiers and three tanks, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Thursday.
Ukraine has lost up to 295 soldiers in the Donetsk direction
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over the given period, the Russian armed forces have repulsed six attacks by Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction, four attacks in the Krasny Liman direction and one attack in the Zaporozhye direction, the ministry said.
"The total losses of the Ukrainian armed forces in this [Donetsk] direction amounted to 295 military personnel, a tank, five armored combat vehicles and two cars," the ministry said in a statement.
“Units of the Russian group of troops repelled an attack by the assault group of the 65th mechanized brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of the village of Rabotino
, Zaporozhye region, air strikes and artillery fire,” the statement said.
Kiev has also lost up to 225 soldiers in the Kupyansk direction and over 120 soldiers in the Krasny Liman direction, the statement read.