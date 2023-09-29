https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/ukrainian-troops-reportedly-refuse-battle-orders-in-rabotino-due-to-heavy-losses-1113803090.html

Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses

Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses

The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that the 47th Mechanized Brigade had to be withdrawn from the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian command due to the soldiers' reluctance to carry out combat missions in the face of mounting casualties.

2023-09-29T17:50+0000

2023-09-29T17:50+0000

2023-09-29T17:50+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

dnieper

russian defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

russian ministry of defense

ukrainian counteroffensive attempt

dnepr

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416542_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8660bc0dc29483ba602177e298bd0d09.jpg

According to information shared on the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian command is currently carrying out the withdrawal of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) from the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region as soldiers are reluctant to take on combat orders after the losses they suffered.The Russian Armed Forces are heavily engaged in the defense of the Zaporozhye direction. Last week, Russian military units successfully repelled eight attacks from enemy assault groups from the 65th Mechanized and 71st Jaeger Brigades in the Verbovoye and Rabotino areas.The Ministry of Defense also announced that the UAF suffered significant losses during the fighting, including over 330 soldiers, 32 armored combat vehicles, 38 vehicles and 25 field artillery pieces.Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry announced that Russian paratroopers using anti-tank vehicles had neutralized a Ukrainian military observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensives-last-desperate-push-1113205046.html

russia

zaporozhye

ukraine

dnieper

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, rabotino, ukrainian deserters, mass desertions, low morale, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, zaporozhye, verbovoye, verbove, zaporizhzhia