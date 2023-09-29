https://sputnikglobe.com/20230929/ukrainian-troops-reportedly-refuse-battle-orders-in-rabotino-due-to-heavy-losses-1113803090.html
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses
The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that the 47th Mechanized Brigade had to be withdrawn from the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian command due to the soldiers' reluctance to carry out combat missions in the face of mounting casualties.
2023-09-29T17:50+0000
2023-09-29T17:50+0000
2023-09-29T17:50+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
dnieper
russian defense ministry
ukrainian armed forces
russian ministry of defense
ukrainian counteroffensive attempt
dnepr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416542_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_8660bc0dc29483ba602177e298bd0d09.jpg
According to information shared on the Telegram channel of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Ukrainian command is currently carrying out the withdrawal of the 47th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) from the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region as soldiers are reluctant to take on combat orders after the losses they suffered.The Russian Armed Forces are heavily engaged in the defense of the Zaporozhye direction. Last week, Russian military units successfully repelled eight attacks from enemy assault groups from the 65th Mechanized and 71st Jaeger Brigades in the Verbovoye and Rabotino areas.The Ministry of Defense also announced that the UAF suffered significant losses during the fighting, including over 330 soldiers, 32 armored combat vehicles, 38 vehicles and 25 field artillery pieces.Earlier in the day, the Defense Ministry announced that Russian paratroopers using anti-tank vehicles had neutralized a Ukrainian military observation post on the right bank of the Dnepr River.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230908/scott-ritter-ukrainian-counteroffensives-last-desperate-push-1113205046.html
russia
zaporozhye
ukraine
dnieper
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/06/1112416542_62:0:2793:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a06e8c15a6454398ed1b6f11259b0a68.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, rabotino, ukrainian deserters, mass desertions, low morale, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, zaporozhye, verbovoye, verbove, zaporizhzhia
ukrainian troops, ukrainian losses, rabotino, ukrainian deserters, mass desertions, low morale, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attempt, thwarted counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, zaporozhye, verbovoye, verbove, zaporizhzhia
Ukrainian Troops Reportedly Refuse Battle Orders in Rabotino Due to Heavy Losses
The Russian Defense Ministry has reported that the 47th Mechanized Brigade had to be withdrawn from the Rabotino area of the Zaporozhye region by the Ukrainian command due to the soldiers' reluctance to carry out combat missions in the face of mounting casualties.