Maine Mass Shooting: Manhunt Remains Underway Amid Speculation Gunman Fled State

Authorities are still looking for Robert Card, the suspect in the October 25 mass shooting event that left at least 18 dead in a small city in Maine.

A 40-year-old gunman identified by authorities as Robert Card, was captured on CCTV tape opening fire with an AR-15-style rifle in a bowling alley in the small Maine city of Lewiston before firing at a restaurant four miles away sometime later. Some survivors reported hiding inside the bowling lanes while the shooter carried out his rampage.It has been reported that Card, who was a firearms instructor and a US Army Reservist, suffered from mental health issues, and that he was hearing voices and wanted to shoot up the National Guard base in Saco, Maine.US media reported on Thursday that investigators found a note in Card’s house, although its contents have not yet been revealed. One outlet reported that Card’s sister said he may have been looking for his ex-girlfriend when he entered the bowling alley.The attack reportedly took place during a gathering for Maine's deaf community, of which some members were killed in the shooting.Residents in Lewiston have remained under a stay-at-home order, which has been expanded to the nearby cities of Lisbon and Bowdoin. But police are also searching for a Blue Chevy Suburban with Maine license plate 6625ZD, which was spotted crossing into the state on I-93 on Thursday morning and is suspected to be carrying Card.A Subaru vehicle registered to Card was spotted abandoned at a nearby boat launch, and his 15-foot Bayliner boat is also unaccounted for. He also registered a See-Doo Jetski in June, leading to speculation that he may have used it in his escape.The US Coast Guard is searching nearby waterways for signs of Card but has not found anything out of the ordinary yet. Chief Petty Officer Ryan Smith said the agency had no specific intelligence that led them to believe Card had escaped on his boat, but are doing their “due diligence.”Officials are also operating under an arrest warrant, which is charging Card with eight counts of murder.White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre called on Congress to pass stricter gun control in the wake of the tragedy.US President Joe Biden has ordered flags to fly at half-staff until Monday in honor of the victims.US Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), who refused to offer comment on the ongoing investigation over concerns it would threaten the probe, did state that she was engaged in extensive discussions with authorities. She further indicated that some 80 FBI agents were involved in the manhunt.

