https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/arrest-warrant-issued-for-maine-shooter-on-eight-counts-of-murder--state-police-1114506392.html

Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police

Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police

An arrest warrant has been issued for the Main mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, charging him with eight counts of murder, one for each identified victim, Operations Major for the Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said on Thursday.

2023-10-26T15:22+0000

2023-10-26T15:22+0000

2023-10-26T16:29+0000

americas

us

joe biden

maine

lewiston

mass shooting

mass shootings

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114506168_0:317:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7884be421c4fd462522900a8470c3d6a.jpg

“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card, and the reason it's eight counts is because ten people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18,” Ross said during a press conference.Governor Janet Mills confirmed 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.The suspected shooter, identified as Robert Card, 40, remains at large."Police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances," Mills said.Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been observed in the Monmouth woods in the US state of Maine after the fatal shooting spree in the nearby town of Lewiston, a local radio station reported, as the suspect shooter is currently fugitive.A New Hampshire State Police helicopter has been observed flying over the Monmouth area, the report said.President Joe Biden meanwhile called on Congress to further regulate US gun control laws, including imposing a ban on assault weapons following the Maine shooting.In a separate development, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik in a statemtn that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card, 40, is a decorated petroleum supply specialist in the Army reserve enlisted in December of 2002 with no recorded combat deployment.“Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,” the statement said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/police-says-suspect-in-maine-shooting-still-at-large-hundreds-of-officers-searching-1114489431.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/biden-orders-flags-at-half-staff-through-october-30-after-mass-shootings-in-maine-1114503656.html

americas

maine

lewiston

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maine shooting, mass shootine, shooting in us, joe biden, fugitive, suspect shooter, criminal on the run