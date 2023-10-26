Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police

International
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Main mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, charging him with eight counts of murder, one for each identified victim, Operations Major for the Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said on Thursday.
“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card, and the reason it's eight counts is because ten people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18,” Ross said during a press conference.Governor Janet Mills confirmed 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.The suspected shooter, identified as Robert Card, 40, remains at large."Police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances," Mills said.Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been observed in the Monmouth woods in the US state of Maine after the fatal shooting spree in the nearby town of Lewiston, a local radio station reported, as the suspect shooter is currently fugitive.A New Hampshire State Police helicopter has been observed flying over the Monmouth area, the report said.President Joe Biden meanwhile called on Congress to further regulate US gun control laws, including imposing a ban on assault weapons following the Maine shooting.In a separate development, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik in a statemtn that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card, 40, is a decorated petroleum supply specialist in the Army reserve enlisted in December of 2002 with no recorded combat deployment.“Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,” the statement said.
15:22 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 26.10.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the Main mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, charging him with eight counts of murder, one for each identified victim, Operations Major for the Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said on Thursday.
“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card, and the reason it's eight counts is because ten people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18,” Ross said during a press conference.
Governor Janet Mills confirmed 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.
"I'm profoundly saddened to stand before you today to report 18 people lost their lives and 13 people injured in last night's attacks," Mills told the press briefing.
The suspected shooter, identified as Robert Card, 40, remains at large.
"Police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances," Mills said.
Police Crime Scene Tape - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
Americas
Suspect in Maine Shooting Still at Large, Hundreds of Officers Searching - Police
Yesterday, 04:33 GMT
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been observed in the Monmouth woods in the US state of Maine after the fatal shooting spree in the nearby town of Lewiston, a local radio station reported, as the suspect shooter is currently fugitive.
A New Hampshire State Police helicopter has been observed flying over the Monmouth area, the report said.
An American flag flies at half-staff in remembrance of U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick above the Capitol Building in Washington, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
Americas
Biden Orders Flags at Half Staff Through October 30 After Mass Shootings in Maine
Yesterday, 14:33 GMT
President Joe Biden meanwhile called on Congress to further regulate US gun control laws, including imposing a ban on assault weapons following the Maine shooting.
"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people," Biden said in a statement. "Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers."
In a separate development, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik in a statemtn that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card, 40, is a decorated petroleum supply specialist in the Army reserve enlisted in December of 2002 with no recorded combat deployment.
“Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,” the statement said.
