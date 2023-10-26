https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/arrest-warrant-issued-for-maine-shooter-on-eight-counts-of-murder--state-police-1114506392.html
Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police
Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police
An arrest warrant has been issued for the Main mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, charging him with eight counts of murder, one for each identified victim, Operations Major for the Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said on Thursday.
2023-10-26T15:22+0000
2023-10-26T15:22+0000
2023-10-26T16:29+0000
americas
us
joe biden
maine
lewiston
mass shooting
mass shootings
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114506168_0:317:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7884be421c4fd462522900a8470c3d6a.jpg
“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card, and the reason it's eight counts is because ten people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18,” Ross said during a press conference.Governor Janet Mills confirmed 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the two mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine.The suspected shooter, identified as Robert Card, 40, remains at large."Police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances," Mills said.Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been observed in the Monmouth woods in the US state of Maine after the fatal shooting spree in the nearby town of Lewiston, a local radio station reported, as the suspect shooter is currently fugitive.A New Hampshire State Police helicopter has been observed flying over the Monmouth area, the report said.President Joe Biden meanwhile called on Congress to further regulate US gun control laws, including imposing a ban on assault weapons following the Maine shooting.In a separate development, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik in a statemtn that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card, 40, is a decorated petroleum supply specialist in the Army reserve enlisted in December of 2002 with no recorded combat deployment.“Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,” the statement said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/police-says-suspect-in-maine-shooting-still-at-large-hundreds-of-officers-searching-1114489431.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/biden-orders-flags-at-half-staff-through-october-30-after-mass-shootings-in-maine-1114503656.html
americas
maine
lewiston
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114506168_158:0:2887:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c79576e9cde0b4c8456ff563aead742c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
maine shooting, mass shootine, shooting in us, joe biden, fugitive, suspect shooter, criminal on the run
maine shooting, mass shootine, shooting in us, joe biden, fugitive, suspect shooter, criminal on the run
Arrest Warrant Issued for Maine Shooter on Eight Counts of Murder – State Police
15:22 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 16:29 GMT 26.10.2023)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – An arrest warrant has been issued for the Main mass shooting suspect, Robert Card, charging him with eight counts of murder, one for each identified victim, Operations Major for the Maine State Police Colonel William Ross said on Thursday.
“Currently, there is an arrest warrant for eight counts of murder for Mr. Card, and the reason it's eight counts is because ten people have not yet been identified. As those people are identified, the counts will probably go to the total of 18,” Ross said during a press conference.
Governor Janet Mills confirmed 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the two mass shootings
in Lewiston, Maine.
"I'm profoundly saddened to stand before you today to report 18 people lost their lives and 13 people injured in last night's attacks," Mills told the press briefing.
The suspected shooter, identified as Robert Card, 40, remains at large.
"Police advised that Maine people should not approach him under any circumstances," Mills said.
Meanwhile, heavy police deployment has been observed in the Monmouth woods in the US state of Maine after the fatal shooting spree in the nearby town of Lewiston, a local radio station reported, as the suspect shooter is currently fugitive.
A New Hampshire State Police helicopter has been observed flying over the Monmouth area, the report said.
President Joe Biden meanwhile called on Congress to further regulate US gun control laws, including imposing a ban on assault weapons following the Maine shooting.
"Today, in the wake of yet another tragedy, I urge Republican lawmakers in Congress to fulfill their duty to protect the American people," Biden said in a statement. "Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers."
In a separate development, a US Army spokesperson told Sputnik in a statemtn that Maine shooting suspect Robert Card, 40, is a decorated petroleum supply specialist in the Army reserve enlisted in December of 2002 with no recorded combat deployment.
“Sgt. 1st Class Robert R. Card II is a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, enlisting in December 2002. He has no combat deployments. His awards include the Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal x2, Humanitarian Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon,” the statement said.