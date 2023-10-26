https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-mig-31-fighter-escorts-norways-poseidon-aircraft-over-barents-sea-1114497981.html
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Escorts Norway's Poseidon Aircraft Over Barents Sea
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Escorts Norway's Poseidon Aircraft Over Barents Sea
Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2023-10-26T12:02+0000
2023-10-26T12:02+0000
2023-10-26T12:03+0000
military
barents sea
russia
norway
mig-31
p-8a poseidon
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114497813_0:65:3184:1856_1920x0_80_0_0_5481484e9853566a9448c0117c2bbecc.jpg
Russian airspace control equipment detected an air target over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian border. To identify it and prevent her from violating the border, a MiG-31 fighter scrambled, the ministry said. "The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a base patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian air force. When a Russian fighter approached, a foreign aircraft made a u-turn from the Russian state border," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there was no violation of the state border.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/russia-intercepts-norwegian-aircraft-over-barents-sea-for-second-day-in-row---moscow-1112846643.html
barents sea
russia
norway
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1a/1114497813_312:0:2873:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_e0a7139e0c1d3d7be10a0b6571e7e214.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, norway, barents sea, r-8a poseidon, mig-31
russia, norway, barents sea, r-8a poseidon, mig-31
Russian MiG-31 Fighter Escorts Norway's Poseidon Aircraft Over Barents Sea
12:02 GMT 26.10.2023 (Updated: 12:03 GMT 26.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russian airspace control equipment detected an air target over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian border. To identify it and prevent her from violating the border, a MiG-31 fighter scrambled
, the ministry said.
"The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a base patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian air force. When a Russian fighter approached, a foreign aircraft made a u-turn from the Russian state border," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there was no violation of the state border.