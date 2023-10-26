https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/russian-mig-31-fighter-escorts-norways-poseidon-aircraft-over-barents-sea-1114497981.html

Russian MiG-31 Fighter Escorts Norway's Poseidon Aircraft Over Barents Sea

Russia's MiG-31 fighter jet escorted Norway's Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft over the Barents Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Russian airspace control equipment detected an air target over the Barents Sea approaching the Russian border. To identify it and prevent her from violating the border, a MiG-31 fighter scrambled, the ministry said. "The crew of the Russian fighter identified the air target as a base patrol aircraft R-8A Poseidon of the Norwegian air force. When a Russian fighter approached, a foreign aircraft made a u-turn from the Russian state border," the ministry said in a statement, adding that there was no violation of the state border.

