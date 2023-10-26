https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/tackling-ukraine-aid-may-become-new-house-speakers-moment-of-truth--analyst-1114502405.html

Tackling Ukraine Aid May Become New House Speaker's Moment of Truth – Analyst

‘Virtually unknown’ Mike Johnson being picked to be at the helm of the House raised some eyebrows, US political analyst and Republican strategist Melik Abdul told Sputnik.

Mike Johnson has been sworn in as the 56th Speaker of the US House of Representatives, in what ended three weeks of chaos in the lower chamber after Kevin McCarthy's ouster.This was followed by Johnson announcing that the House is "back in business," and pledging that his first legislative action would be in support of Israel, which purportedly faces multiple threats. The 51-year-old politician never mentioned Ukraine-related issues among the House's priorities in his opening speech.He suggested that “people on the Hill ultimately decided to go with” Johnson because “there was a problem with each of the other candidates,” including Republicans Tom Emmer, Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan.When asked how the House would deal with President Joe Biden’s request for $105 billion in national security funding under the new Speaker, Abdul stressed that “this is where the rubber will meet the road for Mike Johnson.”The analyst recalled that “part of the reason that Kevin McCarthy was ousted [as House Speaker] because they [lawmakers] wanted 12 different appropriation bills.”He suggested that even if Johnson “breaks apart to split all of the bills, Democrats will still support the Ukraine funding.”In early October, then-US GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy was ousted by his own party for clinching a deal with President Biden to continue funding the Kiev regime.This came after the Republican-controlled House introduced a bill to extend government funding for 45 days and avoid a government shutdown, a document that does not stipulate further assistance to Ukraine. Biden, at the same time, made it clear that the US “will not walk away” from Ukraine as far as aid goes.For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio show, The Backstory.

