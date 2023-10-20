https://sputnikglobe.com/20231020/jordan-ousted-as-house-republican-speaker-nominee-after-losing-partys-support---mccarthy-1114368476.html
Jordan Ousted as House Republican Speaker Nominee After Losing Party’s Support - McCarthy
Jordan Ousted as House Republican Speaker Nominee After Losing Party’s Support - McCarthy
US House Republicans ousted Congressman Jim Jordan as the party’s nominee for speaker after losing the support of the conference during a secret ballot, Congressman Kevin McCarthy stated on Friday.
2023-10-20T18:35+0000
2023-10-20T18:35+0000
2023-10-20T18:35+0000
americas
kevin hern
us
kevin mccarthy
jim jordan
republicans
us congressman
us congress
impasse
house speaker
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114368566_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_89b88a4bc4bb0213236ac49823fe517f.jpg
"Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee," McCarthy said after the internal vote. "We’ll have to go back to the drawing board." Earlier on Friday, Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become speaker after three floor votes. House Republicans will reportedly hold a candidate forum on Monday, with the intention of holding another floor vote on Tuesday. Congressman Kevin Hern released a statement on Friday after the vote announcing his bid for speaker.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/congressman-jordans-speakership-bid-fails-in-second-us-house-floor-vote-1114298894.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/14/1114368566_45:0:2774:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c66877376c599c1d6068d9fab5e1a48f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
jim jordan, jim jordan lost, house speakership, jim jordan house speaker contender, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 democrat strategy, us, samuel house, patrick mchenry, kevin mccarthy, ed case, steve scalise, democrats, republican, republicans, house judiciary committee, who will replace speaker kevin mccarthy, democrats unite with republicans, jim jordan, will jim jordan become new house speaker, steve scalise house speaker, when will new us house speaker be elected, us bipartisan consensus
jim jordan, jim jordan lost, house speakership, jim jordan house speaker contender, 2024 us presidential election, 2024 democrat strategy, us, samuel house, patrick mchenry, kevin mccarthy, ed case, steve scalise, democrats, republican, republicans, house judiciary committee, who will replace speaker kevin mccarthy, democrats unite with republicans, jim jordan, will jim jordan become new house speaker, steve scalise house speaker, when will new us house speaker be elected, us bipartisan consensus
Jordan Ousted as House Republican Speaker Nominee After Losing Party’s Support - McCarthy
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Republicans ousted Congressman Jim Jordan as the party’s nominee for speaker after losing the support of the conference during a secret ballot, Congressman Kevin McCarthy stated on Friday.