Jordan Ousted as House Republican Speaker Nominee After Losing Party’s Support - McCarthy
Jordan Ousted as House Republican Speaker Nominee After Losing Party’s Support - McCarthy
US House Republicans ousted Congressman Jim Jordan as the party’s nominee for speaker after losing the support of the conference during a secret ballot, Congressman Kevin McCarthy stated on Friday.
"Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee," McCarthy said after the internal vote. "We’ll have to go back to the drawing board." Earlier on Friday, Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become speaker after three floor votes. House Republicans will reportedly hold a candidate forum on Monday, with the intention of holding another floor vote on Tuesday. Congressman Kevin Hern released a statement on Friday after the vote announcing his bid for speaker.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231018/congressman-jordans-speakership-bid-fails-in-second-us-house-floor-vote-1114298894.html
18:35 GMT 20.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US House Republicans ousted Congressman Jim Jordan as the party’s nominee for speaker after losing the support of the conference during a secret ballot, Congressman Kevin McCarthy stated on Friday.
"Unfortunately, Jim is no longer going to be the nominee," McCarthy said after the internal vote. "We’ll have to go back to the drawing board."
Earlier on Friday, Jordan failed to secure enough votes to become speaker after three floor votes.
House Republicans will reportedly hold a candidate forum on Monday, with the intention of holding another floor vote on Tuesday. Congressman Kevin Hern released a statement on Friday after the vote announcing his bid for speaker.
