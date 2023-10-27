https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/bidens-rating-among-democrats-at-lowest-level-since-taking-office---poll-1114524482.html

Biden's Rating Among Democrats at Lowest Level Since Taking Office - Poll

US President Joe Biden's rating among his fellow Democratic Party members has fallen 11 percentage points since last month to 75%, the lowest level throughout his presidency, while his overall approval slipped back to the record low of 37%, a fresh Gallup poll has found.

The poll was conducted from October 2-23. "President Joe Biden’s job approval rating among Democrats has tumbled 11 percentage points in the past month to 75%, the worst reading of his presidency from his own party. This drop has pushed his overall approval rating down four points to 37%, matching his personal low," the pollster said in the publication of results on Thursday. The Democrat president's rating has also declined among independents — to 35% from 39% — and remained the same among the Republicans at 5%. Biden's approval rating last fell to 37% in April, shortly before he officially announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 vote. Gallup gave Biden's stance on the Gaza Strip conflict as a background to the results of its poll, saying his public pledge of unequivocal support for Israel prompted criticism from some Democrats who believe he should do more for the Palestinians.

