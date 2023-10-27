Biden's Rating Among Democrats at Lowest Level Since Taking Office - Poll

International
US President Joe Biden's rating among his fellow Democratic Party members has fallen 11 percentage points since last month to 75%, the lowest level throughout his presidency, while his overall approval slipped back to the record low of 37%, a fresh Gallup poll has found.
The poll was conducted from October 2-23. "President Joe Biden's job approval rating among Democrats has tumbled 11 percentage points in the past month to 75%, the worst reading of his presidency from his own party. This drop has pushed his overall approval rating down four points to 37%, matching his personal low," the pollster said in the publication of results on Thursday. The Democrat president's rating has also declined among independents — to 35% from 39% — and remained the same among the Republicans at 5%. Biden's approval rating last fell to 37% in April, shortly before he officially announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 vote. Gallup gave Biden's stance on the Gaza Strip conflict as a background to the results of its poll, saying his public pledge of unequivocal support for Israel prompted criticism from some Democrats who believe he should do more for the Palestinians.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's rating among his fellow Democratic Party members has fallen 11 percentage points since last month to 75%, the lowest level throughout his presidency, while his overall approval slipped back to the record low of 37%, a fresh Gallup poll has found.
The poll was conducted from October 2-23.
"President Joe Biden’s job approval rating among Democrats has tumbled 11 percentage points in the past month to 75%, the worst reading of his presidency from his own party. This drop has pushed his overall approval rating down four points to 37%, matching his personal low," the pollster said in the publication of results on Thursday.
The Democrat president's rating has also declined among independents — to 35% from 39% — and remained the same among the Republicans at 5%.
Biden's approval rating last fell to 37% in April, shortly before he officially announced his bid for reelection in the 2024 vote.
Gallup gave Biden's stance on the Gaza Strip conflict as a background to the results of its poll, saying his public pledge of unequivocal support for Israel prompted criticism from some Democrats who believe he should do more for the Palestinians.
