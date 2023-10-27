International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
First Battalion of Former Ukrainian Fighters Joins the Russian Armed Forces
First Battalion of Former Ukrainian Fighters Joins the Russian Armed Forces
A volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, formed from former Ukrainian servicemen, has joined the Russian operational and combat tactical formation "Cascade", after taking the oath the fighters will go to the front line, the battalion commander Andrei Tishchenko told Sputnik.
"At the moment we have enlisted in the military unit of the Cascade, and right here we will carry out our further service. We will also take the oath in office. We will take the oath at the end of our training," Tishchenko said. A former tank commander and senior sergeant in the Ukrainian military, told Sputnik about the creation of the battalion in late February. At that time, about 70 people joined the battalion, 95 percent of whom were former Ukrainian military personnel with combat experience. According to him, after the oath, the battalion will go to the front.He also said that the volunteer battalion is formed from captured prisoners in various colonies. According to him, the volunteers will sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces on general terms.The members of the battalion themselves told Sputnik that they joined the battalion voluntarily, having received Russian citizenship.
First Battalion of Former Ukrainian Fighters Joins the Russian Armed Forces

27.10.2023
A volunteer battalion named after Bogdan Khmelnitsky, formed from former Ukrainian servicemen, has joined the Russian operational and combat tactical formation "Cascade", after taking the oath the fighters will go to the front line, the battalion commander Andrei Tishchenko told Sputnik.
"At the moment we have enlisted in the military unit of the Cascade, and right here we will carry out our further service. We will also take the oath in office. We will take the oath at the end of our training," Tishchenko said.
A former tank commander and senior sergeant in the Ukrainian military, told Sputnik about the creation of the battalion in late February. At that time, about 70 people joined the battalion, 95 percent of whom were former Ukrainian military personnel with combat experience.
According to him, after the oath, the battalion will go to the front.
He also said that the volunteer battalion is formed from captured prisoners in various colonies. According to him, the volunteers will sign contracts with the Russian Armed Forces on general terms.
The members of the battalion themselves told Sputnik that they joined the battalion voluntarily, having received Russian citizenship.
