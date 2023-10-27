https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/full-scale-work-on-russian-orbital-station-must-start-in-2024---russias-roscosmos-ceo-1114527685.html
Full-Scale Work on Russian Orbital Station Must Start in 2024 - Russia's Roscosmos CEO
Full–scale work on the creation of the Russian Orbital Station must begin in 2024, otherwise Russia will have a break in spaceflights, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos head Yury Borisov said on Friday.
"It was important for us to address the issue regarding the launch of the work to create the Russian Orbital Station, and it very important that the full-scale work starts next year, otherwise, if we protract, we will not be able to design the future station, and there will be a break," Borisov said. According to the plan, the first module of the station will be designed by 2027, and in five years, the construction will be completed. Russia is planning on leaving the International Space Station by 2028. The design work is estimated to cost 609 billion rubles ($6.5 billion), with around 150 billion rubles planned to be spent in the first three years.Meanwhile, the ISS is nearing the end of its operational life, with 80% of Russia-made equipment being way beyond its warranty period, Borisov said.Borisov also cited Russia's chief engineering designer of manned complexes and systems, Vladimir Solovyov, as saying that more time was already being spent on repairing the station than on conducting experiments there.The International Space Station, whose construction began in 1998, was initially intended to be operated for only 15 years. The term was later extended until 2020, and then until 2024. NASA has said that it expects to extend the station's operation until 2030.
12:39 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 13:47 GMT 27.10.2023)
