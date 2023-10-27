https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/house-democrat-dean-phillips-announces-run-for-us-president-in-2024-1114535635.html

House Democrat Dean Phillips Announces Run for US President in 2024

House Democrat from Minnesota Dean Phillips announced on Friday his bid to become the next US President and plans to visit New Hampshire to kick off his campaign and meet with voters.

"I'm Dean Phillips and I'm running for President of the United States of America and I'm coming to New Hampshire to answer your questions," Phillips said in a short video ad. In the video, the presidential hopeful pledged to repair the US economy and the United States itself if elected president. In an X post (formerly known as Twitter), Phillips outlined the four main priorities of his campaign, namely the economy, public safety, investing in young people, and dialogue with Republicans, without which he believes it is impossible to achieve any meaningful national goals. Phillips stated that he will run for president because he is concerned that the course that the Democrats have chosen is putting the country at risk of former President Donald Trump returning to the White House. He still, however, paid tribute to sitting President Joe Biden for his performance. To this day, besides Phillips, only three Democrats have announced their plans to join the race for the Oval Office – Biden, Marianne Williamson, and Cenk Uygur, while as many as 10 Republicans, including Trump, are vying for their party's nomination in the upcoming election.

