Iranian Ground Forces Launch Eqtedar 1402 Drill in Central Region

The Iranian ground military forces have launched their two-day exercise, Eqtedar 1402 (Power 2023), with the participation of armored and infantry brigades, rapid reaction forces, as well as helicopters and drones, Brig. Gen. of the Iranian army Karim Cheshak announced on Friday.

"Ground military forces of the Iranian army have launched the Eqtedar 1402 exercise which will involve different armored, infantry and assault brigades, rapid reaction forces of missile and helicopter troops and drone-operating units, engineering corps and other support elements," Cheshak was quoted as saying by an Iranian news agency. As part of the exercise, which is taking place in the Nasrabad district near the city of Isfahan, the Iranian military from seven provinces will overcome a road distance of 1,100 kilometers (683 miles), he added. The goals of the drill are to assess the level of capability of combat units and the readiness of the army's ground forces, as well as to improve their deterrence power in the face of new threats, Cheshak said, adding that the drill would involve a total of 200 helicopters.

