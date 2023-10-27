https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/nasa-postpones-iss-spacewalk-until-november-1-to-afford-more-preparations-1114520792.html
NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations
NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations
NASA has postponed the spacewalk of its International Space Station (ISS) astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli from October 30 to November 1 to allow for more preparations.
2023-10-27T06:59+0000
2023-10-27T06:59+0000
2023-10-27T07:00+0000
beyond politics
nasa
international space station (iss)
roscosmos
sputnik
russia
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"The next United States orbital segment spacewalk now is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, to allow the International Space Station crew and flight control team additional time to prepare for the excursion," NASA said on Thursday. The Expedition 70 currently on the ISS has so far logged only one spacewalk, carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on Wednesday. The spacewalk of US crew has been postponed several times due to a coolant leak on board the ISS reported by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on October 9.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-cargo-spacecraft-progress-ms-24-carrying-supplies-equipment-docks-iss-1112873696.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
iss spacewalk, nasa postpones, astronauts loral o'hara and jasmin moghbeli
iss spacewalk, nasa postpones, astronauts loral o'hara and jasmin moghbeli
NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations
06:59 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 27.10.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA has postponed the spacewalk of its International Space Station (ISS) astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli from October 30 to November 1 to allow for more preparations.
"The next United States orbital segment spacewalk now is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, to allow the International Space Station crew and flight control team additional time to prepare for the excursion," NASA said on Thursday.
The Expedition 70 currently on the ISS has so far logged only one spacewalk, carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on Wednesday. The spacewalk of US crew has been postponed several times due to a coolant leak on board the ISS
reported by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on October 9.