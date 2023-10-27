International
Люди во время встречи первого восхода солнца Нового 2023 года в Сеуле - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.04.2023
Beyond Politics
Check out all the latest trending news and stories from across the globe and the Internet! Lifestyle, cultural stories, social media hits, latest science and technology news, photos, videos, and much more!
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/nasa-postpones-iss-spacewalk-until-november-1-to-afford-more-preparations-1114520792.html
NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations
NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations
NASA has postponed the spacewalk of its International Space Station (ISS) astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli from October 30 to November 1 to allow for more preparations.
2023-10-27T06:59+0000
2023-10-27T07:00+0000
beyond politics
nasa
international space station (iss)
roscosmos
sputnik
russia
science & tech
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_0:176:3017:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_3d6050b3288236c1a7659ff1f30f70e3.jpg
"The next United States orbital segment spacewalk now is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, to allow the International Space Station crew and flight control team additional time to prepare for the excursion," NASA said on Thursday. The Expedition 70 currently on the ISS has so far logged only one spacewalk, carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on Wednesday. The spacewalk of US crew has been postponed several times due to a coolant leak on board the ISS reported by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on October 9.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-cargo-spacecraft-progress-ms-24-carrying-supplies-equipment-docks-iss-1112873696.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/0d/1099548951_142:0:2873:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_480a581f2f30c46398f5ca81488dadf5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iss spacewalk, nasa postpones, astronauts loral o'hara and jasmin moghbeli
iss spacewalk, nasa postpones, astronauts loral o'hara and jasmin moghbeli

NASA Postpones ISS Spacewalk Until November 1 to Afford More Preparations

06:59 GMT 27.10.2023 (Updated: 07:00 GMT 27.10.2023)
© AP Photo In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011
 In this photo provided by NASA, backdropped against clouds over Earth, the International Space Station is seen from Space Shuttle Discovery as the two orbital spacecraft accomplish their relative separation on March 7, 2011 - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© AP Photo
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NASA has postponed the spacewalk of its International Space Station (ISS) astronauts Loral O'Hara and Jasmin Moghbeli from October 30 to November 1 to allow for more preparations.
"The next United States orbital segment spacewalk now is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 1, to allow the International Space Station crew and flight control team additional time to prepare for the excursion," NASA said on Thursday.
Dawn on board ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Beyond Politics
Russian Cargo Spacecraft Progress MS-24 Carrying Supplies, Equipment Docks ISS
25 August, 04:13 GMT
The Expedition 70 currently on the ISS has so far logged only one spacewalk, carried out by Russian cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Nikolai Chub on Wednesday. The spacewalk of US crew has been postponed several times due to a coolant leak on board the ISS reported by the Russian space agency Roscosmos on October 9.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала