https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/putin-calls-for-considering-additional-measures-to-stop-illegal-entry-of-arms-into-russia-1114527084.html

Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia

Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited members of the Russian Security Council to consider additional measures to strengthen the regulatory framework in order to stop the illegal entry of weapons into Russia.

2023-10-27T11:58+0000

2023-10-27T11:58+0000

2023-10-27T11:58+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

ukraine

russian security council

weapons

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112040783_0:121:2616:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_a28e3b24472dc373182baadc5f964654.jpg

"We need to look at all these channels, look at how departmental control measures are organized, and see what needs to be done additionally to strengthen the regulatory framework. In general, there is a large complex of questions here," Putin said at a security council meeting. It is necessary to think about how weapons get illegally into Russia, including from Ukraine, the president said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/investigation-shows-ukraine-sells-western-weapons-to-the-middle-east---dpr-government-advisor-1114396626.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

illegal entry of weapons into russia, russian president vladimir putin, entry of arms into russia