https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/putin-calls-for-considering-additional-measures-to-stop-illegal-entry-of-arms-into-russia-1114527084.html
Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia
Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited members of the Russian Security Council to consider additional measures to strengthen the regulatory framework in order to stop the illegal entry of weapons into Russia.
2023-10-27T11:58+0000
2023-10-27T11:58+0000
2023-10-27T11:58+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russia
ukraine
russian security council
weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112040783_0:121:2616:1593_1920x0_80_0_0_a28e3b24472dc373182baadc5f964654.jpg
"We need to look at all these channels, look at how departmental control measures are organized, and see what needs to be done additionally to strengthen the regulatory framework. In general, there is a large complex of questions here," Putin said at a security council meeting. It is necessary to think about how weapons get illegally into Russia, including from Ukraine, the president said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/investigation-shows-ukraine-sells-western-weapons-to-the-middle-east---dpr-government-advisor-1114396626.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/15/1112040783_166:0:2451:1714_1920x0_80_0_0_a036b402b0930a0ab5bbdbc3980e8e0f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
illegal entry of weapons into russia, russian president vladimir putin, entry of arms into russia
illegal entry of weapons into russia, russian president vladimir putin, entry of arms into russia
Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited members of the Russian Security Council to consider additional measures to strengthen the regulatory framework in order to stop the illegal entry of weapons into Russia.
"We need to look at all these channels, look at how departmental control measures are organized, and see what needs to be done additionally to strengthen the regulatory framework. In general, there is a large complex of questions here," Putin said at a security council meeting.
It is necessary to think about how weapons get illegally
into Russia, including from Ukraine, the president said.