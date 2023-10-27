International
Putin Calls for Considering Additional Measures to Stop Illegal Entry of Arms Into Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited members of the Russian Security Council to consider additional measures to strengthen the regulatory framework in order to stop the illegal entry of weapons into Russia.
"We need to look at all these channels, look at how departmental control measures are organized, and see what needs to be done additionally to strengthen the regulatory framework. In general, there is a large complex of questions here," Putin said at a security council meeting. It is necessary to think about how weapons get illegally into Russia, including from Ukraine, the president said.
11:58 GMT 27.10.2023
© Sputnik / Aleksey Babushkin / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday invited members of the Russian Security Council to consider additional measures to strengthen the regulatory framework in order to stop the illegal entry of weapons into Russia.
"We need to look at all these channels, look at how departmental control measures are organized, and see what needs to be done additionally to strengthen the regulatory framework. In general, there is a large complex of questions here," Putin said at a security council meeting.
It is necessary to think about how weapons get illegally into Russia, including from Ukraine, the president said.
