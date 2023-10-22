https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/investigation-shows-ukraine-sells-western-weapons-to-the-middle-east---dpr-government-advisor-1114396626.html
Investigation Shows Ukraine Sells Western Weapons to the Middle East - DPR Government Advisor
A private investigation was conducted that confirmed the sale by Kiev of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, the aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, told Sputnik.
A private investigation has confirmed that Kiev is selling weapons that the West donated to Ukraine, Yan Gagin, aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik. The investigation was conducted by members of a special operational reaction group established by the chairman of the DPR government.According to him, darknet sites offered a wide selection - from missiles to small arms. "And all this was sold to anyone who would just pay money," Gagin added.
The US and its Western allies began pouring arms and ammunition into Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its military operation in the country in February 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.
A private investigation has confirmed that Kiev is selling weapons that the West donated
to Ukraine, Yan Gagin, aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik.
The investigation was conducted by members of a special operational reaction group established by the chairman of the DPR government.
"We once conducted an investigation on this subject, it was a year ago... We found a lot of offers on the darknet, offers for the sale of NATO weapons delivered to Ukraine. There were photos, there were videos that showed samples of weapons that had already been to the front, they were photographed in combat formation, in the trenches, and there were samples of weapons that were still wrapped, they had not been in action, they had just arrived in Ukraine from the supplier countries," Gagin said.
According to him, darknet sites offered a wide selection - from missiles to small arms
. "And all this was sold to anyone who would just pay money," Gagin added.
"We went a little further - there was an investigation, we found people who were buying these weapons in the Middle East. There are interviews with representatives of various organizations in the Middle East, where they tell how, from whom, and when they bought something. They bought - not just intended to buy, but made a deal," he stressed.
Earlier, Gagin said that NATO weapons, once transferred to Kiev, could have been resold and are now being used against Israeli soldiers.