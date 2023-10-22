https://sputnikglobe.com/20231022/investigation-shows-ukraine-sells-western-weapons-to-the-middle-east---dpr-government-advisor-1114396626.html

Investigation Shows Ukraine Sells Western Weapons to the Middle East - DPR Government Advisor

A private investigation was conducted that confirmed the sale by Kiev of Western weapons supplied to Ukraine, the aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Yan Gagin, told Sputnik.

A private investigation has confirmed that Kiev is selling weapons that the West donated to Ukraine, Yan Gagin, aide to the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), told Sputnik. The investigation was conducted by members of a special operational reaction group established by the chairman of the DPR government.According to him, darknet sites offered a wide selection - from missiles to small arms. "And all this was sold to anyone who would just pay money," Gagin added. Earlier, Gagin said that NATO weapons, once transferred to Kiev, could have been resold and are now being used against Israeli soldiers.

