Russia to Be Able to Export 65Mln Tonnes of Grain in 2023-2024

The Russian Agriculture Ministry has upgraded the forecast for grain exports in the 2023-2024 agricultural season to 65 million tonnes, Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Friday.

Previously, grain supplies for export in the current agricultural season were estimated at 60 million tonnes.

