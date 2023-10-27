International
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian Ambassador
The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile over the attempts to disrupt the ceremony of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers in Kirkenes in the northern part of Norway.
"On October 27, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Russian Federation, R. Kvile, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the outrageous actions of the Norwegian authorities who tried to disrupt the traditional events on October 25 in the town of Kirkenes in northeastern Norway of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Northern Norway from Nazi invaders," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry pointed out to the ambassador the unacceptability of restricting the rights of Russian representatives to conduct commemorative ceremonies. The Russian diplomatic missions in Norway will continue to pay tribute to the soldiers and the Norwegian resistance who defeated fascism, the ministry concluded.
Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian Ambassador

15:19 GMT 27.10.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile over the attempts to disrupt the ceremony of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers in Kirkenes in the northern part of Norway.
"On October 27, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Russian Federation, R. Kvile, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the outrageous actions of the Norwegian authorities who tried to disrupt the traditional events on October 25 in the town of Kirkenes in northeastern Norway of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Northern Norway from Nazi invaders," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry pointed out to the ambassador the unacceptability of restricting the rights of Russian representatives to conduct commemorative ceremonies.
The Russian diplomatic missions in Norway will continue to pay tribute to the soldiers and the Norwegian resistance who defeated fascism, the ministry concluded.
