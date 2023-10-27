https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/russian-foreign-ministry-says-summoned-norwegian-ambassador-1114532086.html

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian Ambassador

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Summoned Norwegian Ambassador

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday that it summoned Norwegian Ambassador Robert Kvile over the attempts to disrupt the ceremony of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers in Kirkenes in the northern part of Norway.

2023-10-27T15:19+0000

2023-10-27T15:19+0000

2023-10-27T15:19+0000

russia

russian foreign ministry

russia

norway

norwegian

ambassador

fascism

anti-fascism

nazism

neo-nazism

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095534768_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eac3156ecc4d9cfcd879479986f80d66.jpg

"On October 27, the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway to the Russian Federation, R. Kvile, was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with the outrageous actions of the Norwegian authorities who tried to disrupt the traditional events on October 25 in the town of Kirkenes in northeastern Norway of honoring the memory of Soviet soldiers who died during the liberation of Northern Norway from Nazi invaders," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry pointed out to the ambassador the unacceptability of restricting the rights of Russian representatives to conduct commemorative ceremonies. The Russian diplomatic missions in Norway will continue to pay tribute to the soldiers and the Norwegian resistance who defeated fascism, the ministry concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220729/echoes-of-war-giant-swastika-pops-up-in-norwegian-school-during-renovation-1097913833.html

russia

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

norwegian ambassador, russian foreign ministry, fight against nazi, soviet army, soviet soldiers, memorial, soviet-era monuments, soviet monuments