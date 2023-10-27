https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/senior-ukrainian-anti-maidan-lawmaker-oleg-tsarev-gravely-injured-1114523407.html
Former Ukrainian parliamentary deputy Oleg Tsaryov, has received a gunshot wound and is in intensive care in a very serious condition, according to the head of the Zaporozhye public movement "We Are Together with Russia," Vladimir Rogov.
Former Senior Ukrainian Anti-Maidan Lawmaker Oleg Tsarev Gravely Injured
A former Ukrainian politician, Oleg Tsarev, who supported the Donbass republics and defected to Russia, has repeatedly been threatened by the Kiev regime.
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleg Tsarev has received a gunshot wound and is in intensive care in a very serious condition, according to the head of the Zaporozhye public movement "We Are Together with Russia," Vladimir Rogov.
"Oleg's condition is very serious. At the moment he is in intensive care. There was no stabbing. Oleg was shot. I ask the Orthodox people to pray for the health of God's servant Oleg," Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel.
Tsarev was a member of the Ukrainian parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, from 2002 to 2014 as a member of the Party of Regions and deputy head of the party faction in the Rada. He ran for president of Ukraine in the early elections on May 25, 2014, but withdrew his candidacy.
In 2014, he supported the Donbass republics and became speaker of the parliament of Novorossiya (the union of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republic). After that, he was repeatedly threatened by the Kiev regime.
This is not the first time Kiev uses terrorist methods
to achieve its goals.
In April 2023, Russian war correspondent Maxim Fomin, known under the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, was killed in the blast of an improvised explosive device that had been brought to a cafe in St. Petersburg. A woman, Daria Trepova, was detained on suspicion of involvement in the explosion. Later, Trepova was charged with planning the terrorist attack. Russia's National Anti-Terrorism Committee said the Ukrainian special services had masterminded the terrorist attack.
On August 20, 2022, Daria Dugina, Russian journalist Daria Dugina, daughter of political philosopher Alexander Dugin, was killed in a car explosion on a highway in the Moscow region. The Federal Security Service said that the assassination was arranged by the Ukrainian security services. Ukrainian citizen Natalia Vovk is believed to be the person who planted explosives in Dugina's car.