International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-navys-icbm-submarine-project-plagued-by-20-billion-budgetary-lapse-1114528012.html
US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse
US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse
The US is striving to keep pace with China's growing naval fleet, despite a $20 billion budget excess (a 20 percent increase) in its 12-submarine building initiative. Experts still believe the US holds an edge in naval personnel expertise and vessel capabilities.
2023-10-27T18:35+0000
2023-10-27T18:35+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
newsfeed
columbia
china
navy
congressional budget office (cbo)
us navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107696/63/1076966351_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c76b351842b3e9e8fa7b89373b890490.jpg
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), in its latest Navy shipbuilding report released on Thursday, cites "current industry conditions" as the rationale for the updated $120 billion program estimate.According to the budget office's assessment, the USS District of Columbia, the lead submarine in the class, is expected to carry a price tag of $17.5 billion — $1.7 billion above the Navy's calculations. The Navy's upcoming fleet of the remaining 11 submarines is estimated at an average of $9.2 billion each, according to CBO figures. This represents a significant $1.5 billion surge in cost per vessel compared to initial projections.Recent findings from the CBO's yearly analysis of the Navy's shipbuilding proposals cast doubt on funding matters, as the Navy deliberates over various expansion scenarios in the cards for 2045.Since 2014, Congressional allocations have consistently surpassed the US Navy's shipbuilding budget requests by an average of $2.5 billion annually. The fleet's size has raised alarms, particularly as it grapples with its multifaceted missions and China's burgeoning naval strength. China currently fields 370 ships, surpassing the US' 290.However, experts contend that US submarines' advanced capabilities and enhanced naval personnel training give the United States an edge over their Chinese counterparts.Uncertainties shroud the Navy's long-term fleet plans, but the CBO is confident that expenses will outstrip expectations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-navy-escorted-us-submarine-for-record-9-hours-in-march-1113433508.html
columbia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107696/63/1076966351_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4041034566f8bd36192238d5873cb622.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
intercontinental ballistic missile submarines, us navy, congressional budget office, uss district of columbia, us navy's shipbuilding budget, china, chinese naval fleet.
intercontinental ballistic missile submarines, us navy, congressional budget office, uss district of columbia, us navy's shipbuilding budget, china, chinese naval fleet.

US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse

18:35 GMT 27.10.2023
© MC1 Steven HoskinsSailors stand topside aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), as their friends and families await their arrival at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.
Sailors stand topside aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS California (SSN 781), as their friends and families await their arrival at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
© MC1 Steven Hoskins
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Chimauchem Nwosu
All materials
Media reports suggest that the US Navy's ambitious initiative to build 12 intercontinental ballistic missile submarines might exceed its budget by a hefty 20 percent, equivalent to $20 billion. This financial overrun poses a potential setback for the project at the heart of the Navy's modernization program.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), in its latest Navy shipbuilding report released on Thursday, cites "current industry conditions" as the rationale for the updated $120 billion program estimate.
According to the budget office's assessment, the USS District of Columbia, the lead submarine in the class, is expected to carry a price tag of $17.5 billion — $1.7 billion above the Navy's calculations. The Navy's upcoming fleet of the remaining 11 submarines is estimated at an average of $9.2 billion each, according to CBO figures. This represents a significant $1.5 billion surge in cost per vessel compared to initial projections.
Russian Pacific fleet - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.09.2023
Military
Russian Navy Escorted US Submarine for Record 9 Hours in March
17 September, 10:50 GMT
Recent findings from the CBO's yearly analysis of the Navy's shipbuilding proposals cast doubt on funding matters, as the Navy deliberates over various expansion scenarios in the cards for 2045.
Since 2014, Congressional allocations have consistently surpassed the US Navy's shipbuilding budget requests by an average of $2.5 billion annually. The fleet's size has raised alarms, particularly as it grapples with its multifaceted missions and China's burgeoning naval strength. China currently fields 370 ships, surpassing the US' 290.
However, experts contend that US submarines' advanced capabilities and enhanced naval personnel training give the United States an edge over their Chinese counterparts.
Uncertainties shroud the Navy's long-term fleet plans, but the CBO is confident that expenses will outstrip expectations.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала