https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-navys-icbm-submarine-project-plagued-by-20-billion-budgetary-lapse-1114528012.html
US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse
US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse
The US is striving to keep pace with China's growing naval fleet, despite a $20 billion budget excess (a 20 percent increase) in its 12-submarine building initiative. Experts still believe the US holds an edge in naval personnel expertise and vessel capabilities.
2023-10-27T18:35+0000
2023-10-27T18:35+0000
2023-10-27T18:35+0000
military
military & intelligence
us
newsfeed
columbia
china
navy
congressional budget office (cbo)
us navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107696/63/1076966351_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c76b351842b3e9e8fa7b89373b890490.jpg
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), in its latest Navy shipbuilding report released on Thursday, cites "current industry conditions" as the rationale for the updated $120 billion program estimate.According to the budget office's assessment, the USS District of Columbia, the lead submarine in the class, is expected to carry a price tag of $17.5 billion — $1.7 billion above the Navy's calculations. The Navy's upcoming fleet of the remaining 11 submarines is estimated at an average of $9.2 billion each, according to CBO figures. This represents a significant $1.5 billion surge in cost per vessel compared to initial projections.Recent findings from the CBO's yearly analysis of the Navy's shipbuilding proposals cast doubt on funding matters, as the Navy deliberates over various expansion scenarios in the cards for 2045.Since 2014, Congressional allocations have consistently surpassed the US Navy's shipbuilding budget requests by an average of $2.5 billion annually. The fleet's size has raised alarms, particularly as it grapples with its multifaceted missions and China's burgeoning naval strength. China currently fields 370 ships, surpassing the US' 290.However, experts contend that US submarines' advanced capabilities and enhanced naval personnel training give the United States an edge over their Chinese counterparts.Uncertainties shroud the Navy's long-term fleet plans, but the CBO is confident that expenses will outstrip expectations.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230917/russian-navy-escorted-us-submarine-for-record-9-hours-in-march-1113433508.html
columbia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107696/63/1076966351_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4041034566f8bd36192238d5873cb622.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Chimauchem Nwosu
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/01/1113046371_0:99:1536:1635_100x100_80_0_0_9c5c627283eca931c39fe4852bbb301c.jpg
intercontinental ballistic missile submarines, us navy, congressional budget office, uss district of columbia, us navy's shipbuilding budget, china, chinese naval fleet.
intercontinental ballistic missile submarines, us navy, congressional budget office, uss district of columbia, us navy's shipbuilding budget, china, chinese naval fleet.
US Navy's ICBM Submarine Project Plagued by $20 Billion Budgetary Lapse
Media reports suggest that the US Navy's ambitious initiative to build 12 intercontinental ballistic missile submarines might exceed its budget by a hefty 20 percent, equivalent to $20 billion. This financial overrun poses a potential setback for the project at the heart of the Navy's modernization program.
The Congressional Budget Office (CBO), in its latest Navy shipbuilding report released on Thursday, cites "current industry conditions" as the rationale for the updated $120 billion program estimate.
According to the budget office's assessment, the USS District of Columbia, the lead submarine in the class, is expected to carry a price tag of $17.5 billion — $1.7 billion above the Navy's calculations. The Navy's upcoming fleet of the remaining 11 submarines is estimated at an average of $9.2 billion each, according to CBO figures. This represents a significant $1.5 billion surge in cost per vessel compared to initial projections.
Recent findings from the CBO's yearly analysis of the Navy's shipbuilding proposals cast doubt on funding matters, as the Navy deliberates over various expansion scenarios in the cards for 2045.
Since 2014, Congressional allocations have consistently surpassed the US Navy's shipbuilding budget requests by an average of $2.5 billion annually. The fleet's size has raised alarms, particularly as it grapples with its multifaceted missions and China's burgeoning naval strength. China currently fields 370 ships, surpassing the US' 290.
However, experts contend that US submarines' advanced capabilities
and enhanced naval personnel training give the United States an edge over their Chinese counterparts.
Uncertainties shroud the Navy's long-term fleet plans, but the CBO is confident that expenses will outstrip expectations.