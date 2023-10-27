https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-to-pursue-modern-variant-of-b61-gravity-bomb-pending-congressional-authorization-1114538216.html

US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization

The United States will pursue a modern variant of B61 Nuclear gravity bomb, the Pentagon said on Friday.

“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the United States will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorization and appropriation,” the statement said. The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) would produce the B61-13, it added.

