https://sputnikglobe.com/20231027/us-to-pursue-modern-variant-of-b61-gravity-bomb-pending-congressional-authorization-1114538216.html
US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization
US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization
The United States will pursue a modern variant of B61 Nuclear gravity bomb, the Pentagon said on Friday.
2023-10-27T18:57+0000
2023-10-27T18:57+0000
2023-10-27T18:57+0000
military
us department of defense (dod)
pentagon
national nuclear security administration (nnsa)
us
b61
nuclear bomb
nuclear bombing
nuclear weapons
nuclear war
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_33:0:1567:863_1920x0_80_0_0_a4ca0cd031ce3022a5078a0a8b3fef0b.jpg
“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the United States will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorization and appropriation,” the statement said. The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) would produce the B61-13, it added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230730/blinken-says-nuclear-war-threat-no-worse-than-climate-change-1112268168.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107922/61/1079226106_224:0:1375:863_1920x0_80_0_0_43be9795d66cebe9b37467644db2c03b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
nuclear bomb, nuclear war, american bomb, american nuclear bomb, nuclear warhead, nuclear weapons, nuclear munitions, nuclear development, nuclear threat, american nukes, us nukes, b61, gravity bomb
nuclear bomb, nuclear war, american bomb, american nuclear bomb, nuclear warhead, nuclear weapons, nuclear munitions, nuclear development, nuclear threat, american nukes, us nukes, b61, gravity bomb
US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will pursue a modern variant of B61 Nuclear gravity bomb, the Pentagon said on Friday.