US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization
US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization
The United States will pursue a modern variant of B61 Nuclear gravity bomb, the Pentagon said on Friday.
“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the United States will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorization and appropriation,” the statement said. The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) would produce the B61-13, it added.
US to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional Authorization

18:57 GMT 27.10.2023
B61 Nuclear bomb
B61 Nuclear bomb - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2023
CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dave Bezaire / B61 Nuclear bomb
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States will pursue a modern variant of B61 Nuclear gravity bomb, the Pentagon said on Friday.
“Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced that the United States will pursue a modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, designated the B61-13, pending Congressional authorization and appropriation,” the statement said.
The Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) would produce the B61-13, it added.
