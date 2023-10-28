https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/houston-we-have-un-probleme-europeans-ground-own-space-program-by-quitting-cooperation-with-russia-1114557997.html

Houston, We Have Un Probleme: Europeans Ground Own Space Program by Quitting Cooperation With Russia

European economies and industries have taken a beating after joining the United States in trying to suffocate the Russian economy through sanctions, with politicians and business leaders warning that the downturn could culminate in the region’s deindustrialization. But turns out there’s more bad news.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104015/37/1040153709_0:44:3405:1959_1920x0_80_0_0_7966507b6827f89f2887d6eb308c5922.jpg

The European Space Agency is facing the fallout of the EU’s self-imposed restrictions on cooperation with Russia in space, cornering itself into a “temporary alliance” with America’s SpaceX and exposing Europe’s lack of independence in this crucial technological field.That’s according to an analysis by the francophone newspaper La Nouvelle Tribune, which examined Europe’s situation in the context of difficulties being faced by the ESA’s Galileo global navigation satellite system project – a key technology “essential for sovereignty in geolocation,” which is now “at an impasse with the boycott of Russian technologies and the unavailability of the usual launchers.”Conceived in 2011 and launched from the Centre Spatial Guyanais in Kourou, French Guiana, Galileo satellites have traditionally relied on a combination of dependable, inexpensive Russian Soyuz rockets and the now-retired Ariane 5 heavy-lift space launch vehicles manufactured in Europe to get into orbit.But amid the escalation of the Donbass crisis into a full-blown NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine last year, the ESA and Roscosmos have halted cooperation, with the ESA instead turning to Elon Musk’s SpaceX.US media reported last week that a contract had been inked to launch four Galileo satellites aboard SpaceX Falcon 9 rockets from American soil in 2024.According to the outlet, this “temporary alliance” between the ESA and SpaceX “exposes Europe’s dependence on non-European players in a crucial sector,” with the US company’s requirement that launches be carried out from US soil undermining Europe’s grand ambitions as an independent space power.Complicating matters is Europe’s lack of domestic alternatives to the Soyuz and the Falcon 9, with a successor to the Ariane 5, the Ariane 6, not ready yet (its maiden flight is expected in 2024 at the earliest), while the original Vega launcher is not large enough to accommodate Galileo satellites, and the Vega-C facing technical troubles related to faulty motors.Yet in the face of the crisis in relations with Roscosmos, the ESA has been forced into a situation where it has even less ability to pursue this highly sought-after strategic autonomy, with the US, unlike Russia, apparently unwilling to see its carrier rockets used overseas.The EU’s headaches related to Galileo are just the tip of the iceberg as far as difficulties stemming from frozen cooperation with Russia and self-serving American allies are concerned.Amid the energy price hike the bloc effectively imposed on itself by dramatically cutting oil and gas purchases from Russia, European manufacturers have faced the grim prospect of faltering competitiveness vis-à-vis the US and China, culminating in potential bloc-wide deindustrialization. The crisis has been worsened by the generous subsidies Congress passed last year to lure European companies including Volkswagen, Siemens, Bosch, and BMW to move production to the US.Amid the latest news about the SpaceX deal, it seems elements of the European space sector will be moving there too.

