Hungary Ready to Discuss Gas Deliveries Via TurkStream After 2024
Hungary stands ready to discuss the diversion of gas deliveries to the country via TurkStream after the current transit contract between Russia and Ukraine expires in 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
“The Turkish Stream pipeline has a huge capacity. It has an incoming capacity from Serbia to Hungary of 8.5 billion cubic meters. So, principally speaking, the long-term contract can be fulfilled, and the amount that has been enshrined in the long-term contract can be easily delivered through that pipeline as well, because, based on our long-term contract [with Russia], 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas must be delivered from Gazprom to Hungary on an annual basis,” Szijjarto said in an interview for Sputnik.In October 2022, the presidents of Turkiye and Russia instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines. During a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiyewill soon be completed.
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Hungary stands ready to discuss the diversion of gas deliveries to the country via TurkStream after the current transit contract between Russia and Ukraine expires in 2024, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Friday.
“The Turkish Stream pipeline has a huge capacity. It has an incoming capacity from Serbia to Hungary of 8.5 billion cubic meters. So, principally speaking, the long-term contract can be fulfilled, and the amount that has been enshrined in the long-term contract can be easily delivered through that pipeline as well, because, based on our long-term contract [with Russia], 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas must be delivered from Gazprom to Hungary on an annual basis,” Szijjarto said in an interview for Sputnik.
In October 2022, the presidents of Turkiye and Russia
instructed their relevant authorities to map out the possibility of creating a gas hub in Turkey where traffic could be diverted from the damaged Nord Stream pipelines.
During a meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes negotiations on the creation of a gas hub in Turkiyewill soon be completed.