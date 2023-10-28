LIVE UPDATES: IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike

ICRC Warns Fighting in Densely Populated Areas Like Gaza Exposes Civilians to Risks

Fighting in densely populated areas, like the Gaza Strip, brings forth particular risks for civilian population and all conflicting sides must prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.

On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel's ground forces were expanding their operations in the Gaza Strip.

"We are always very concerned when hostilities and conflicts take place in densely populated areas. We know from experience in many places around the world that fighting in such [areas], in cities and densely populated areas, exposes civilians to particular risks," Schuepp said, asked about possible implications of ground operations in densely populated areas such as the Gaza Strip.

He noted the importance of infrastructure necessary for the survival of the civilian population such as water supply and hospitals.

"From our side, what is important to underline is that it in all circumstances international humanitarian law must be respected, civilians must be respected, and all efforts need to be taken by all parties to a conflict to spare the civilians and the civilian infrastructure from the effects of hostilities, which is particularly important if the fighting takes place in densely populated areas," Schuepp concluded.