LIVE UPDATES: IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike

The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a Jordan-submitted resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza. In turn, Israel rejected the UN General Assembly's call for a ceasefire and plans to eliminate Palestinian group Hamas, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.
The number of victims in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the hostilities, according to the local Ministry of Health, exceeded 7,300 people, more than 18,000 were injured. In Israel, according to local authorities, more than 1,400 people were killed, including 300 military personnel, and more than 5,000 were injured.
Several countries in the region, including Turkiye and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which killed thousands of civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
