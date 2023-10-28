International
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike
Hostilities have been rocking Gaza Strip since October 7 when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unexpected attack, firing a barrage of missiles and infiltrating Israeli territory. Israeli government introduced complete humanitarian blockade of the Gaza Strip and launched retaliatory strikes.
2023-10-28T04:52+0000
2023-10-28T05:27+0000
LIVE UPDATES: IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike

04:52 GMT 28.10.2023 (Updated: 05:27 GMT 28.10.2023)
Being updated
The Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, breaching the border and killing and abducting people in neighboring Israeli communities. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The United Nations General Assembly on Friday adopted a Jordan-submitted resolution calling for a humanitarian truce in Gaza. In turn, Israel rejected the UN General Assembly's call for a ceasefire and plans to eliminate Palestinian group Hamas, Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said.
The number of victims in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the hostilities, according to the local Ministry of Health, exceeded 7,300 people, more than 18,000 were injured. In Israel, according to local authorities, more than 1,400 people were killed, including 300 military personnel, and more than 5,000 were injured.
Several countries in the region, including Turkiye and Iran, criticized Israel's military response, which killed thousands of civilians and destroyed civilian infrastructure.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
05:45 GMT 28.10.2023
Israeli Army Struck Hezbollah Military Infrastructure in Lebanon on Friday in Response to Missile Attacks
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Saturday that it had struck Lebanese Shia movement Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon on October 27 in response to rocket launches on Israeli territory.
"Yesterday (Friday), Hezbollah terrorists attempted to launch rockets toward Israeli territory. The rockets fell in Syria. Overnight in response, an IDF fighter jet struck Hezbollah's military infrastructure in Lebanon," the IDF said on Telegram.
05:27 GMT 28.10.2023
IDF Struck 150 Underground Targets in Northern Gaza Strip Overnight, Including Tunnels, Other Underground Infrastructure
05:20 GMT 28.10.2023
ICRC Warns Fighting in Densely Populated Areas Like Gaza Exposes Civilians to Risks
Fighting in densely populated areas, like the Gaza Strip, brings forth particular risks for civilian population and all conflicting sides must prevent civilian casualties and damage to civilian infrastructure, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.
On Friday, Israeli military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that Israel's ground forces were expanding their operations in the Gaza Strip.
"We are always very concerned when hostilities and conflicts take place in densely populated areas. We know from experience in many places around the world that fighting in such [areas], in cities and densely populated areas, exposes civilians to particular risks," Schuepp said, asked about possible implications of ground operations in densely populated areas such as the Gaza Strip.
He noted the importance of infrastructure necessary for the survival of the civilian population such as water supply and hospitals.
"From our side, what is important to underline is that it in all circumstances international humanitarian law must be respected, civilians must be respected, and all efforts need to be taken by all parties to a conflict to spare the civilians and the civilian infrastructure from the effects of hostilities, which is particularly important if the fighting takes place in densely populated areas," Schuepp concluded.
05:09 GMT 28.10.2023
Hungary's Top Diplomat Comments on Possibility of Palestine-Israel Conflict Expansion
04:52 GMT 28.10.2023
IDF Kills Head of Hamas' Air Force in Overnight Strike
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement it had killed the head of Palestinian group Hamas' Aerial Array, responsible for air defense and drone attacks.
"Overnight... IDF fighter jets struck the Head of Hamas' Aerial Array, Asem Abu Rakaba. Abu Rakaba was responsible for Hamas' UAVs, drones, paragliders, aerial detection and aerial defense," the IDF said on Telegram.
