Russia warns in connection with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict against external actors who want to ignite a major war in the Middle East and reverse the positive development of the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"We warn against adventurous decisions by those external actors who are tempted to ignite another major war in the Middle East and to reverse the positive evolution of this strategically important region, which is characterized by the gradual recovery of interstate relations," the ministry said. Russia, which maintains contacts with all interested parties, contributes to the achievement of peaceful solutions to the conflict, including through mediation, the ministry added. Moscow has repeatedly warned of the negative consequences of Israel's ground military operation in Gaza, it added.
Moscow Warns Against Foreign Actors Seeking to Ignite Major War in Middle East

12:47 GMT 28.10.2023
An Israeli solider checks the gun of a Merkava tank deployed along Israel's border with Gaza on October 24, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
An Israeli solider checks the gun of a Merkava tank deployed along Israel's border with Gaza on October 24, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© AFP 2023 / ARIS MESSINIS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia warns in connection with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict against external actors who want to ignite a major war in the Middle East and reverse the positive development of the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.
"We warn against adventurous decisions by those external actors who are tempted to ignite another major war in the Middle East and to reverse the positive evolution of this strategically important region, which is characterized by the gradual recovery of interstate relations," the ministry said.
Russia, which maintains contacts with all interested parties, contributes to the achievement of peaceful solutions to the conflict, including through mediation, the ministry added.
"We call for the consolidation of collective steps aimed at restarting the full-fledged negotiation process … to realize the two-state formula endorsed by the United Nations. This should lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state … living side by side in peace and security with Israel," the ministry said.
Moscow has repeatedly warned of the negative consequences of Israel's ground military operation in Gaza, it added.
