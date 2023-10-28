https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/moscow-warns-against-foreign-actors-seeking-to-ignite-major-war-in-middle-east-1114553323.html

Moscow Warns Against Foreign Actors Seeking to Ignite Major War in Middle East

Russia warns in connection with the Palestinian-Israeli conflict against external actors who want to ignite a major war in the Middle East and reverse the positive development of the region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"We warn against adventurous decisions by those external actors who are tempted to ignite another major war in the Middle East and to reverse the positive evolution of this strategically important region, which is characterized by the gradual recovery of interstate relations," the ministry said. Russia, which maintains contacts with all interested parties, contributes to the achievement of peaceful solutions to the conflict, including through mediation, the ministry added. Moscow has repeatedly warned of the negative consequences of Israel's ground military operation in Gaza, it added.

