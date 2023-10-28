https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/nowhere-to-hide-russias-new-weapons-cause-major-anxiety-in-uk-1114502592.html

Nowhere to Hide: Russia’s New Weapons Cause Major Anxiety in UK

Russia has developed monitoring capabilities that can easily track NATO troops, British defense expert Jack Watling told a Finnish media outlet.

“Our armies heavily rely on military camouflage. Trying to hide is probably impossible today if you want to get something done on the battlefield. […] Since the enemy [the Russian military] has the technology to see what we do; we must learn to operate in a way that makes it difficult for them to interpret what is being done,” Watling said.The expert regards the Ukraine conflict as a great lesson for NATO in modern warfare involving high-tech surveillance and targeting.Due to Russia’s advanced systems, the Ukrainian has leadership failed to protect their top officers, who play a pivotal role on the battlefield, Watling added. Retaining experienced military personnel in a potential 21st century armed conflict is something NATO should seriously consider.Russia has consistently emphasized that it has no hawkish intentions against any country. At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly pointed out that NATO, on the contrary, seeks confrontation. According to Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, NATO strives to expand as close to Russia’s borders as possible. These actions run counter to maintaining European security.

