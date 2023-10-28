International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation
Nowhere to Hide: Russia’s New Weapons Cause Major Anxiety in UK
Russia has developed monitoring capabilities that can easily track NATO troops, British defense expert Jack Watling told a Finnish media outlet.
“Our armies heavily rely on military camouflage. Trying to hide is probably impossible today if you want to get something done on the battlefield. […] Since the enemy [the Russian military] has the technology to see what we do; we must learn to operate in a way that makes it difficult for them to interpret what is being done,” Watling said.The expert regards the Ukraine conflict as a great lesson for NATO in modern warfare involving high-tech surveillance and targeting.Due to Russia’s advanced systems, the Ukrainian has leadership failed to protect their top officers, who play a pivotal role on the battlefield, Watling added. Retaining experienced military personnel in a potential 21st century armed conflict is something NATO should seriously consider.Russia has consistently emphasized that it has no hawkish intentions against any country. At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly pointed out that NATO, on the contrary, seeks confrontation. According to Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, NATO strives to expand as close to Russia’s borders as possible. These actions run counter to maintaining European security.
Nowhere to Hide: Russia’s New Weapons Cause Major Anxiety in UK

10:53 GMT 28.10.2023
An Orlan-10 surveillance drone at a firing range in Chelyabinsk region, Russia.
An Orlan-10 surveillance drone at a firing range in Chelyabinsk region, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© Sputnik / Павел Лисицын
/
Go to the mediabank
Russia has developed monitoring capabilities that can easily track NATO troops, British defense expert Jack Watling told a Finnish media outlet.
“Our armies heavily rely on military camouflage. Trying to hide is probably impossible today if you want to get something done on the battlefield. […] Since the enemy [the Russian military] has the technology to see what we do; we must learn to operate in a way that makes it difficult for them to interpret what is being done,” Watling said.
The expert regards the Ukraine conflict as a great lesson for NATO in modern warfare involving high-tech surveillance and targeting.
Due to Russia’s advanced systems, the Ukrainian has leadership failed to protect their top officers, who play a pivotal role on the battlefield, Watling added. Retaining experienced military personnel in a potential 21st century armed conflict is something NATO should seriously consider.
Russia has consistently emphasized that it has no hawkish intentions against any country. At the same time, the Kremlin has repeatedly pointed out that NATO, on the contrary, seeks confrontation. According to Russian presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, NATO strives to expand as close to Russia’s borders as possible. These actions run counter to maintaining European security.
