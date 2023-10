https://sputnikglobe.com/20231023/erdogan-proposes-to-parliament-to-ratify-protocol-on-swedens-nato-membership-1114430820.html

Erdogan Proposes to Parliament to Ratify Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership

Erdogan Proposes to Parliament to Ratify Protocol on Sweden’s NATO Membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has proposed to the Grand National Assembly, the parliament, to ratify the protocol on Sweden’s membership in NATO, the president’s administration told Sputnik on Monday.

2023-10-23T14:28+0000

2023-10-23T14:28+0000

2023-10-23T14:31+0000

world

turkiye

recep tayyip erdogan

sweden

nato

nato enlargement

nato expansion

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/0a/1111801294_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_13fe2967017368d2339e3a5e4d46c2b1.jpg

“The protocol on Sweden’s accession to NATO was signed by [Turkish] President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on October 23, 2023 and submitted to the Turkish Grand National Assembly for consideration,” the administration said.

turkiye

sweden

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sweden nato bid, sweden to join nato, sweden turkye nato, sweden turkiye nato, turkye blocks sweden, turkiye blocks sweden, turkish parliament, swedish nato bid, sweden nato aspiration, turkiye against sweden joining nato, turkye against sweden joining nato, sweden-turkey relations, turkiye-sweden relations, nato expansion, nato enlargement, nato membership