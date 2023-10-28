https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/slovakia-to-review-defense-agreement-with-us-on-arms-supply-to-kiev-1114556976.html
Slovakia to Review Defense Agreement With US on Arms Supply to Kiev
Slovakia to Review Defense Agreement With US on Arms Supply to Kiev
Slovakia will review the terms of a defense agreement with the United States regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Saturday, adding that Bratislava's stance had been conveyed to US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana.
"At the meeting, we conveyed the Slovak government's stance to the US ambassador — we will not send new deliveries from Slovak ammunition depots to Ukraine and the defense agreement needs to be reviewed," Kalinak said on social media. On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Bratislava would not provide military assistance to Ukraine and informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of his country's decision. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia will review the terms of a defense agreement with the United States regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Saturday, adding that Bratislava's stance had been conveyed to US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana.
"At the meeting, we conveyed the Slovak government's stance to the US ambassador — we will not send new deliveries from Slovak ammunition depots to Ukraine and the defense agreement needs to be reviewed," Kalinak said on social media.
On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Bratislava would not provide military assistance to Ukraine
and informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of his country's decision.
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.