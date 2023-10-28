International
LIVE: Thousands Rally in London to Demand End to Israeli Attacks on Gaza
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/slovakia-to-review-defense-agreement-with-us-on-arms-supply-to-kiev-1114556976.html
Slovakia to Review Defense Agreement With US on Arms Supply to Kiev
Slovakia to Review Defense Agreement With US on Arms Supply to Kiev
Slovakia will review the terms of a defense agreement with the United States regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Saturday, adding that Bratislava's stance had been conveyed to US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana.
2023-10-28T14:48+0000
2023-10-28T14:48+0000
military
ukraine
slovakia
us
weapons supplies
ukrainian crisis
robert kalinak
robert fico
ursula von der leyen
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114556817_0:67:1782:1069_1920x0_80_0_0_72680540d85f910944ef144e258ebd83.jpg
"At the meeting, we conveyed the Slovak government's stance to the US ambassador — we will not send new deliveries from Slovak ammunition depots to Ukraine and the defense agreement needs to be reviewed," Kalinak said on social media. On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Bratislava would not provide military assistance to Ukraine and informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of his country's decision. Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/slovak-prime-minister-fico-says-country-will-not-provide-military-assistance-to-ukraine-1114492088.html
ukraine
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/1c/1114556817_135:0:1647:1134_1920x0_80_0_0_cd01f0a2681e5c45fa7d9c07bb426bac.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, nato prozy-war in ukraine, weapons supplies to ukraine, slovakia, slovakia-us military agreement
ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, nato prozy-war in ukraine, weapons supplies to ukraine, slovakia, slovakia-us military agreement

Slovakia to Review Defense Agreement With US on Arms Supply to Kiev

14:48 GMT 28.10.2023
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankA serviceman holds bullets during a combat training
A serviceman holds bullets during a combat training - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BRATISLAVA (Sputnik) - Slovakia will review the terms of a defense agreement with the United States regarding the supply of weapons to Ukraine, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak said on Saturday, adding that Bratislava's stance had been conveyed to US Ambassador to Slovakia Gautam Rana.
"At the meeting, we conveyed the Slovak government's stance to the US ambassador — we will not send new deliveries from Slovak ammunition depots to Ukraine and the defense agreement needs to be reviewed," Kalinak said on social media.
On Thursday, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Bratislava would not provide military assistance to Ukraine and informed European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of his country's decision.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2023
World
PM Fico Says Slovakia Won’t Provide Any Military Assistance to Ukraine
26 October, 09:14 GMT
Western countries have been providing military aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's military operation in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала