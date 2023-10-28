International
Sputnik International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Troops Surrender to Battlegroup Zapad Near Kupyansk
Ukrainian Troops Surrender to Battlegroup Zapad Near Kupyansk
Fighters of the 1st Guards Tank Army of Battlegroup Zapad captured a group of six Ukrainian soldiers from Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Kupyansk sector of the front line, a soldier from Battlegroup Zapad told Sputnik.
"Six men surrendered as prisoners. Two of them are wounded," a scout said.As the prisoners of war themselves told Sputnik's correspondent, they willingly laid down their arms after Russian forces entered their positions.Russian soldiers have established communication with their Ukrainian counterparts through radio and television broadcasts, as well as various social media platforms, to help Ukrainian soldiers avoid unnecessary casualties and stop following criminal orders.Informed sources report that a significant number of Ukrainian servicemen have used the frequency 149.200 "Volga," established by Russian forces in mid-summer, to lay down their arms and defect to the Russian side.
Ukrainian Troops Surrender to Battlegroup Zapad Near Kupyansk

18:00 GMT 28.10.2023 (Updated: 18:05 GMT 28.10.2023)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen take part in a training in the course of Russia's military operation
Russian servicemen take part in a training in the course of Russia's military operation - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.10.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Fighters of the 1st Guards Tank Army of Battlegroup Zapad captured a group of six Ukrainian soldiers from Ukraine’s 54th Separate Mechanized Brigade in the Kupyansk sector of the front line, a soldier from Battlegroup Zapad told Sputnik.
"Six men surrendered as prisoners. Two of them are wounded," a scout said.
As the prisoners of war themselves told Sputnik's correspondent, they willingly laid down their arms after Russian forces entered their positions.
"We want to live," one of the captives said, commenting on their actions.
Russian soldiers have established communication with their Ukrainian counterparts through radio and television broadcasts, as well as various social media platforms, to help Ukrainian soldiers avoid unnecessary casualties and stop following criminal orders.
Informed sources report that a significant number of Ukrainian servicemen have used the frequency 149.200 "Volga," established by Russian forces in mid-summer, to lay down their arms and defect to the Russian side.
