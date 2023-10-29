https://sputnikglobe.com/20231029/australian-pm-says-he-made-no-requests-to-biden-over-potential-assange-release-1114585371.html
Australian PM Says He Made No Requests to Biden Over Potential Assange Release
Australian PM Says He Made No Requests to Biden Over Potential Assange Release
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not ask US President Joe Biden to facilitate the release of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his visit, saying the issue does not require the president's intervention.
2023-10-29T22:43+0000
2023-10-29T22:43+0000
2023-10-29T22:43+0000
world
australia
washington
wikileaks
julian assange
joe biden
anthony albanese
united kingdom (uk)
hm prison belmarsh
belmarsh prison
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_0:195:3072:1923_1920x0_80_0_0_7ab41c60d881447856cde5c1ae7e0b9a.jpg
"Joe Biden doesn't interfere with the Department of Justice — Joe Biden is a president who understands the separation of the judicial system from the political system. That's an important principle," Albanese told Australian media. The prime minister said it was time to bring the matter to a conclusion, but "not necessarily" through a presidential intervention, according to the report. WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/us-ambassador-claims-guilty-plea-could-help-assange-return-to-australia--1112583059.html
australia
washington
united kingdom (uk)
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/04/15/1094951535_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8f18cbbb9cbf193b9f529bfc528b83a7.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
wikileaks, julian assange, australian prime minister anthony albanese, us president joe biden,
wikileaks, julian assange, australian prime minister anthony albanese, us president joe biden,
Australian PM Says He Made No Requests to Biden Over Potential Assange Release
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese did not ask US President Joe Biden to facilitate the release of Australian journalist and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange during his visit to Washington, saying the issue does not necessarily require the president's intervention.
"Joe Biden doesn't interfere with the Department of Justice — Joe Biden is a president who understands the separation of the judicial system from the political system. That's an important principle," Albanese told Australian media.
The prime minister said it was time to bring the matter to a conclusion, but "not necessarily" through a presidential intervention, according to the report.
Since April 2019, Assange has been held in London's high-security Belmarsh prison while he faces prosecution in the United States under the Espionage Act.
If convicted, the WikiLeaks founder could face 175 years in prison. In December 2022, he appealed to the European Court of Human Rights to fight his extradition.
WikiLeaks was founded by Assange in 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began publishing large-scale leaks of classified government information, including from the US.