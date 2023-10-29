International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian military in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 130 servicepeople and four units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with army aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks… in the areas of the towns of Urozhainoe, Novomikhailovka and Staromaiorskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 130 troops, two vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and a D-20 howitzer. In the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian military repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Yampolovka and Dibrova, and Kiev lost up to 70 military personnel, the ministry said. In the Kupyansk direction, Russia repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian forces near the villages of Synkevka and Nadya, with Ukrainian losses totaling 165 servicepeople, the ministry said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Russian armed forces have repelled four attacks by the Ukrainian military in the South Donetsk direction in the past 24 hours, with Kiev losing up to 130 servicepeople and four units of equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In the South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok group of forces, in cooperation with army aviation and artillery, repelled four attacks… in the areas of the towns of Urozhainoe, Novomikhailovka and Staromaiorskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that Ukraine lost up to 130 troops, two vehicles, an armored personnel carrier and a D-20 howitzer.
In the Krasny Liman direction, the Russian military repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the villages of Yampolovka and Dibrova, and Kiev lost up to 70 military personnel, the ministry said.
In the Kupyansk direction, Russia repelled two attacks by the Ukrainian forces near the villages of Synkevka and Nadya, with Ukrainian losses totaling 165 servicepeople, the ministry said.
