Trump Vows to Reinstate Muslim ‘Travel Ban’ if Re-elected

Donald Trump has pledged to reimpose a travel ban targeting Muslim countries if he gets re-elected as president in 2024.

Donald Trump has pledged to reimpose a travel ban targeting Muslim countries if he gets re-elected as president in 2024.Trump boasts a comfortable lead in the race for the Republican nomination, with 61 percent of voter support, 50 points ahead of his nearest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is polling at 11 percent:Trump also made the most of the opportunity to slam the Biden administration's continuing migrant crisis, saying that if elected, he will scrap every one of the Democrat president's open border policies.The former president made similar remarks just weeks ago at a campaign rally in Iowa. Addressing his supporters on 16 October, Trump claimed that as POTUS he would ban immigrants professing support Hamas from entering the US. Following the latest statements made by Donald Trump, the White House wasted no time ripping into the former POTUS ."In 2020, President [Joe] Biden decried the ‘unconscionable’ rise in Islamophobia – which he called a ‘pernicious disease’ – and was proud to overturn the vile, un-American Muslim ban enacted by his predecessor. The need to come together against rancid hate is more pressing now than ever, as American Muslims and Arab Americans increasingly find themselves the targets of appalling smears and heartbreaking violence," said White House spokesman Andrew Bates.

