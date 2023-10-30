https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/ex-cia-agent-us-lashing-out-like-flailing-drowning-man-in-sowing-middle-east-chaos-1114609551.html

Ex-CIA Agent: US ‘Lashing Out’ Like Flailing ‘Drowning Man’ in Sowing Middle East Chaos

Ex-CIA Agent: US ‘Lashing Out’ Like Flailing ‘Drowning Man’ in Sowing Middle East Chaos

The US is growing increasingly desperate, flailing around like a “drowning man in the ocean” and creating chaos around the globe, a former CIA agent and US State Department official told Sputnik.

In comments during a government meeting on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US thrives on “constant chaos,” which it has stirred up in the Middle East, most recently in supporting Israel’s war in Gaza, but also with its support for the far-right nationalist government in Ukraine.He also connected both conflicts to the incident at Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Republic of Dagestan on Sunday, in which hundreds of rioters stormed the facility in an attempt to attack a plane of Israeli Jews. Police have detained 83 people in connection with the attack, which they have connected to Telegram channels linked to Ukraine.Larry Johnson, a retired CIA intelligence officer and US State Department official, told Sputnik that Putin had “correctly framed the issue as one of growing desperation on the part of the United States to try to stir up trouble in as many places around the world as possible.”Johnson said Putin was “exactly correct in noting the need to ensure that nobody in the Russian Federation is attacked because of their religion or their ethnic background, that all will be treated equally.”On October 7, militants from Gaza broke through the Israeli border fence and attacked nearby Israeli settlements, killing more than 1,400 Israelis. In response, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, cutting it off from the rest of the world and launching a bombing campaign that has killed more than 8,000 people. Last week, the IDF severed Gaza’s internet connection ahead of ground operations, for which it has amassed more than 300,000 troops.

