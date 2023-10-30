https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/icrc-says-searching-for-15000-people-missing-due-to-ukraine-conflict-1114590706.html
ICRC Says Searching for 15,000 People Missing Due to Ukraine Conflict
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is currently trying to locate about 15,000 people who went missing during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and is working with all relevant authorities, including those in Moscow, ICRC Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.
"In the context of this conflict, we're currently looking to clarify the fate and whereabouts of about 15,000 people. These are civilians and servicemen from both sides," Schuepp said. He added that the ICRC was working with relevant authorities, including Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, to find information for the families of the missing. Schuepp said that the organization has a good working relationship with the ombudswoman and her office, and is in very regular contact with her. Earlier this month, Moskalkova appealed to the ICRC to provide medical assistance to military personnel captured and civilians taken hostage during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is currently trying to locate about 15,000 people who went missing during the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and is working with all relevant authorities, including those in Moscow, ICRC Director of Operations Martin Schuepp told Sputnik.
"In the context of this conflict, we're currently looking to clarify the fate and whereabouts of about 15,000 people. These are civilians and servicemen from both sides," Schuepp said.
He added that the ICRC was working with relevant authorities, including Russian ombudswoman Tatiana Moskalkova, to find information for the families of the missing. Schuepp said that the organization has a good working relationship with the ombudswoman and her office, and is in very regular contact with her.
Earlier this month, Moskalkova appealed to the ICRC
to provide medical assistance to military personnel captured and civilians taken hostage during Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.