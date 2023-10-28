https://sputnikglobe.com/20231028/body-of-british-mercenary-missing-in-ukraine-found-in-sewers---reports-1114544742.html

Body of British Mercenary Missing in Ukraine Found in Sewers - Reports

Body of British Mercenary Missing in Ukraine Found in Sewers - Reports

Police have found the body of missing British mercenary Daniel Burke in a drain at a landfill in the Zaporozhye region, British media reported, citing the father of the deceased.

2023-10-28T08:44+0000

2023-10-28T08:44+0000

2023-10-28T09:00+0000

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

mercenaries

mercenary

russia

world

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/08/18/1099956974_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_cd954322ab3395c46b4813b4e8983e56.jpg

Police have found the body of missing British mercenary Daniel Burke in a drain at a landfill in the Zaporozhye region, British media reported, citing the father of the deceased. Australian-Algerian mercenary Abdelfetah Nourine helped find the body. He told police that he had shot Burke by mistake. Nourine previously said that the Briton had been on the range with him before he disappeared. Nourine also claimed that he left the range without Burke.However, in later correspondence quoted by the media, when asked who killed Burke, the foreign mercenary said "obviously I did, but it wasn't an intentional killing." As for why he said Burke had left the range without him, Abdelfetah said he didn't know what to do after what happened.According to media reports, Ukrainian police refused to confirm whether Nourine had left the country.Earlier this year, media reports emerged saying that British mercenary Jordan Chadwick, whose body was found in a body of water in Ukraine with his hands tied, was probably tortured and killed by another foreign mercenary.Since the beginning of the special military operation, thousands of mercenaries have poured into Ukraine, and the Russian Armed Forces estimate that nearly 5,000 foreign fighters have been killed to date, with over 4,900 more having fled the country and about 2,000 remaining to fight. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened criminal cases against 160 mercenaries from more than 30 countries, including Georgia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Latvia, Israel, and Sweden, for alleged crimes against Russian troops and civilians.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230918/british-merc-tortured-and-murdered-in-ukraine-offed-by-fellow-brit-comrades-fear-1113450775.html

ukraine

united kingdom (uk)

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

british mercenary, zaporozhye region, mercenary daniel burke