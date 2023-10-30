International
Israeli Tank Fires on Civilian Car in Gaza Strip
An Israeli tank fired at a car carrying civilians in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians were attempting to travel from north to south. According to witnesses who spoke to Sputnik, three people were killed in the incident.
Video footage of a tank firing at a civilian car as the driver and passengers attempted to access the Salah al-Din Road, which connects the northern and southern parts of the enclave, has come into the hands of Sputnik.Witnesses clarified that the bodies of the three deceased, who were in the car at the time of the direct tank fire, were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. They were trying to leave the most dangerous area in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and head south.On October 7, Israel faced an unprecedented large-scale attack from the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, declared by the militant wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. Subsequently, Hamas militants infiltrated border areas in southern Israel, targeting both military and civilian sites and taking hostages. Local authorities in Israel reported that more than 1,400 people, including 300 soldiers, lost their lives, and more than 5,000 were injured.
Israeli Tank Fires on Civilian Car in Gaza Strip

DOHA (Sputnik) — An Israeli tank fired at a car carrying civilians in the Gaza Strip as Palestinians were attempting to travel from north to south. According to witnesses who spoke to Sputnik, three people were killed in the incident.
Video footage of a tank firing at a civilian car as the driver and passengers attempted to access the Salah al-Din Road, which connects the northern and southern parts of the enclave, has come into the hands of Sputnik.
Witnesses clarified that the bodies of the three deceased, who were in the car at the time of the direct tank fire, were taken to Al-Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip. They were trying to leave the most dangerous area in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and head south.
On October 7, Israel faced an unprecedented large-scale attack from the Gaza Strip as part of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, declared by the militant wing of the Palestinian group Hamas. Subsequently, Hamas militants infiltrated border areas in southern Israel, targeting both military and civilian sites and taking hostages. Local authorities in Israel reported that more than 1,400 people, including 300 soldiers, lost their lives, and more than 5,000 were injured.
