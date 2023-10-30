https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/new-german-anti-war-party-already-on-par-with-scholzs-sdp--poll-1114589038.html

New German Anti-War Party Already on Par With Scholz's SDP – Poll

New German Anti-War Party Already on Par With Scholz's SDP – Poll

Germany’s new political party conceived by lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht is already overtaking a member of the ruling coalition government in a poll.

Germany’s new political party conceived by lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht is yet to officially come into being, but it is already overtaking a member of the ruling coalition government in a poll.Around 14 percent of Germans are ready to vote for the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - For Reason and Justice (BSW), a poll commissioned by Bild am Sonntag and cited in media reports has revealed. Two surveys had been carried out, with one specifically featuring the party that BSW is preparing to officially found next January, and another one omitting it. The point of these two surveys was to figure out which of Germany’s political parties might hemorrhage support once this new rival enters the fray.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party is a mere one percentage point ahead of Wagenknecht’s brainchild, showed one of the polls, while two other members of the ruling coalition - the Green Party and the Free Democrats – trail behind with 12 percent and 5 percent, respectively. As to which party would likely lose the most voters to the new political alliance, the survey indicated it would be the right-wing Alternative for Germany Party (AfD).While the poll carried out without including Wagenknecht’s alliance showed AfD garnering 21 percent of the votes, with BSW on the political arena, some 4 percent of German voters would abandon AfD, as per the survey.These figures place the “Alliance Sahra Wagenknecht–For Reason and Justice” in fourth place.Sahra Wagenknecht, known for vociferously criticizing Germany's military aid to the Kiev regime and sanctions targeting Russia, announced on October 23, at the first press conference of the new political alliance, that she had abandoned The Left party and intended to found a new political party with several close associates that stands for "reason and justice."The former parliamentary leader of The Left, Amira Mohamed Ali, was elected chair of the new Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance - For Reason and Justice, which currently incorporates 10 lawmakers who also abandoned The Left.Wagenknecht, who did not mince words describing Germany's government as the "worst" in its history, emphasized that it "acted without a plan, is short-sighted and sometimes totally incompetent." Accordingly, Sahra Wagenknecht voiced the belief that Germany needed a party that would consistently stand for diplomacy and settling conflicts at the negotiating table.

