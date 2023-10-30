https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/pets-owners-seem-to-love-their-dogs-more-than-cats---but-theres-a-catch-1114585756.html

Pets Owners Seem to Love Their Dogs More Than Cats - But There's a Catch!

Pets Owners Seem to Love Their Dogs More Than Cats - But There's a Catch!

A recent study led by researchers with the University of Copenhagen determined that pet owners seem to care far more about their dogs than their furry felines.

2023-10-30T00:58+0000

2023-10-30T00:58+0000

2023-10-30T00:57+0000

beyond politics

europe

denmark

austria

united kingdom (uk)

university of copenhagen

cats

dogs

science & tech

study

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/02/04/1092743843_0:309:3092:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bd93b2cce75d44969a09ab99b1dec7c9.jpg

A recent study led by researchers with the University of Copenhagen determined that pet owners seem to care far more about their dogs than their furry felines, often choosing to dish out endless doses of affection to man's best friend.Officials came to their conclusion by surveying nearly 18,000 pet owners aged between 18 and 89 across Denmark, Austria and the UK. Among the various metrics tapped for the study, one included the Lexington Attachment to Pets Scale, which calls on pollsters to respond to over 20 varying statements and questions on owners' willingness to pay for pet health insurance and life-saving treatments.The difference proved to be the largest in Denmark, with only slight changes with individuals in Austria and the UK. "It doesn't therefore seem to be a universal phenomenon that people care much less about their cats than their dogs," Sandøe admitted.As such, researchers determined that "the difference is likely to depend on cultural factors, including whether the animals spend a lot of time with their owners in the home."However, officials have explained that additional research is needed in order really pinpoint the matter as their study had limitations by only analyzing data from smaller European nations.In an interview with US media, Sandøe further detailed that the study had been prompted by a trend in cat owners appearing to spend more on veterinary care than dog owners, as such prompting the question on whether dogs were being best by their feline counterparts.The findings were published in the journal Frontiers in Veterinary Science.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/scientists-explain-how-to-communicate-with-cats-properly-1110610649.html

denmark

austria

united kingdom (uk)

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

university of copenhagen, study, pet owners, dogs v cats