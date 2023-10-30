Tensions Rising Between Zelensky and Top Brass Over Ukraine Counteroffensive
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Subscribe
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky are at odds over the Ukraine counteroffensive, the British press claims. What's behind the row?
Valery Zaluzhny believes that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be wrapped up and argues that the army needs to prepare for a new operation next year. For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the necessity to proceed with the military campaign, according to the British media.
In September, the Ukrainian president vowed to carry out a counteroffensive in autumn and through winter while speaking to the US press, after a day of meetings on Capitol Hill and the White House. Zelensky claimed that Kiev made a mistake by taking a pause last year after making some territorial gains and pledged to take two or three cities in the near future.
"Zelensky has no military experience, he sets political goals," Volodymyr Oleynyk, a Ukrainian politician and former MP of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament), told Sputnik. "The priority for him, for example, is an offensive at all costs, not sparing the soldiers, but getting results in the form of the liberation of cities. The West accepts him, praises him; in addition, [military] results bring money. And for Zaluzhny it is very important to preserve the army."
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press OfficeCommander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. File photo
Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Valery Zaluzhny. File photo
© AP Photo / Ukrainian Presidential Press Office
Per Oleynyk, tensions have been brewing between Zelensky and Zaluzhny for quite a while. Zaluzhny sees that the Ukrainian Army lacks air superiority, manpower, and equipment, but he is forced to advance nonetheless, the politician explained.
"[Ukraine] has no means for an offensive – neither technical nor human – there is no advantage in the air, and so on," Oleynyk said. "And [Zaluzhny] now professes the concept of defense. That is, we need to, following the example of Russia, dig in and remain on the defensive, not to carry out any offensives, because it would lead to a defeat. But Zelensky insists on continuing the offensive. Why? It is clear that this is about the money that Western countries will or will not allocate. If there is an offensive, there will be money; if there is no offensive, there will be no money."
Americans view the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war and, of course, they want to defeat Russia at Ukraine's expense, the politician continued. However, given that the well-advertised Ukraine counteroffensive has borne zero results, US politicians have started to express skepticism with regard to further funding.
"US House [lawmakers] ask: 'What are our goals in Ukraine, what's behind our participation?' And the second question: ‘How has our money been spent? About $80-90 billion have already been spent there. Where is this money? Please, answer these questions before you make your next step,'" Oleynyk said.
Meanwhile, around 90,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the course of the ongoing counteroffensive attempt that started in June. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also sustained huge losses in terms of military equipment.
"Zelensky cannot stop, because peace for him is political death," Oleynyk explained. "He understands that he will have to answer for everything to the Ukrainian military and to the families of the victims. And for the Ukrainian people, liberation from this Nazi occupation by the occupying power of the United States is not a defeat, but a hope for a new life in Ukraine."
For his part, Zaluzhny understands that the whole blame for the potential defeat would be pinned on him, according to Oleynyk. What's more, it's not only Zaluzhny who is opposing Zelensky's offensive push: most Ukrainian military servicemen share Zaluzhny's concerns. The politician does not rule out that at some point the Ukrainian president may see his orders being sabotaged.
"The military may simply refuse to carry out [Zelensky's] order because it is meaningless and absurd," he said.
International observers have also noticed tensions brewing within the Ukrainian military ranks. Ukrainian soldiers hate Zelensky, Polish writer Szczepan Twardoch claimed in a recent interview with the Polish press, reflecting on his conversations with servicemen. Per him, General Zaluzhny is the only figure respected by the military.
"What kind of respect will soldiers have [for the Kiev government] when, for example, the State Customs Service of Ukraine gives an official certificate stating that a third of humanitarian aid does not reach military units?" Oleynyk said. "Doesn't the military know how money is grabbed at the military registration and enlistment office? Why did [Zelensky] fire them so late and what’s the point? You didn’t dismantle the corruption system, but simply replaced people. Zelensky understands the threat from the military – that's why he does not stop the war."
Ukrainian soldiers have become nothing but cannon fodder for the Kiev regime, which mobilizes almost everyone, including persons with disabilities and mental illness, and then throws them into the conflict's meat grinder, according to Sputnik's interlocutor.
"They are worthless fighters and are thrown into these counteroffensives without preparation. Therefore there are big losses. But Zelensky doesn’t feel sorry for them," Oleynyk concluded.