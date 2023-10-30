https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/tensions-rising-between-zelensky-and-top-brass-over-ukraine-counteroffensive-1114605765.html

Tensions Rising Between Zelensky and Top Brass Over Ukraine Counteroffensive

Tensions Rising Between Zelensky and Top Brass Over Ukraine Counteroffensive

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhny and President Volodymyr Zelensky are at odds over the Ukraine counteroffensive, the British press claims. What's behind the row?

2023-10-30T18:20+0000

2023-10-30T18:20+0000

2023-10-30T18:19+0000

us

volodymyr zelensky

valery zaluzhny

americans

ukraine

kiev

russia

armed forces of ukraine

verkhovna rada

white house

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/07/1097069908_0:117:2395:1464_1920x0_80_0_0_404c2bf28b0ef25f831626437dc6dc03.jpg

Valery Zaluzhny believes that the Ukrainian counteroffensive should be wrapped up and argues that the army needs to prepare for a new operation next year. For his part, Volodymyr Zelensky insists on the necessity to proceed with the military campaign, according to the British media.In September, the Ukrainian president vowed to carry out a counteroffensive in autumn and through winter while speaking to the US press, after a day of meetings on Capitol Hill and the White House. Zelensky claimed that Kiev made a mistake by taking a pause last year after making some territorial gains and pledged to take two or three cities in the near future.Per Oleynyk, tensions have been brewing between Zelensky and Zaluzhny for quite a while. Zaluzhny sees that the Ukrainian Army lacks air superiority, manpower, and equipment, but he is forced to advance nonetheless, the politician explained.Americans view the Ukraine conflict as a proxy war and, of course, they want to defeat Russia at Ukraine's expense, the politician continued. However, given that the well-advertised Ukraine counteroffensive has borne zero results, US politicians have started to express skepticism with regard to further funding."US House [lawmakers] ask: 'What are our goals in Ukraine, what's behind our participation?' And the second question: ‘How has our money been spent? About $80-90 billion have already been spent there. Where is this money? Please, answer these questions before you make your next step,'" Oleynyk said.Meanwhile, around 90,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in the course of the ongoing counteroffensive attempt that started in June. The Ukrainian Armed Forces have also sustained huge losses in terms of military equipment.For his part, Zaluzhny understands that the whole blame for the potential defeat would be pinned on him, according to Oleynyk. What's more, it's not only Zaluzhny who is opposing Zelensky's offensive push: most Ukrainian military servicemen share Zaluzhny's concerns. The politician does not rule out that at some point the Ukrainian president may see his orders being sabotaged.International observers have also noticed tensions brewing within the Ukrainian military ranks. Ukrainian soldiers hate Zelensky, Polish writer Szczepan Twardoch claimed in a recent interview with the Polish press, reflecting on his conversations with servicemen. Per him, General Zaluzhny is the only figure respected by the military.Ukrainian soldiers have become nothing but cannon fodder for the Kiev regime, which mobilizes almost everyone, including persons with disabilities and mental illness, and then throws them into the conflict's meat grinder, according to Sputnik's interlocutor."They are worthless fighters and are thrown into these counteroffensives without preparation. Therefore there are big losses. But Zelensky doesn’t feel sorry for them," Oleynyk concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/to-the-last-ukrainian-ukraines-new-smart-mobilization-seeks-to-bring-in-fresh-blood-1114604019.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230912/they-dont-want-to-die-pointless-death-why-ukrainian-troops-increasingly-surrender-1113318870.html

ukraine

kiev

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

volodymyr zelensky, valery zaluzhny, ukrainian counteroffensive, ukraine failed counteroffensive, ukrainian armed forces, war in ukraine, ukraine war map, ukraine war news, ukrainian casualties, ukrainian personnel, ukrainian military equipment, us aid to ukraine, joe biden, nato