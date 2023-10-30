https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/to-the-last-ukrainian-ukraines-new-smart-mobilization-seeks-to-bring-in-fresh-blood-1114604019.html

'To the Last Ukrainian'? Ukraine's New 'Smart Mobilization' Seeks to Bring in Fresh Blood

Ukraine is preparing to launch a "smart mobilization" program, a Ukrainian media outlet quoting Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has revealed.

The Ukrainian minister explained that potential conscripts who have not received a draft summons will be able to apply for certain military specialties independently, undergo tests and training. This new procedure will not go through the traditional conscription offices, but will be supervised by specialized recruiters, he said.Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, with President Volodymyr Zelensky signing an order for the country's general mobilization. Men between the ages of 18 and 60 are forbidden to leave the country. Draft notices are often handed out in various public places, including streets, gas stations, and cafes, with security forces and military personnel conducting raids on potential draftees, sometimes involving the use of force.Serhiy Rakhmanin, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, recently stressed the need to intensify mobilization efforts. Ukrainian media and commanders have also expressed concerns about the state of the troops, and the need for nationwide conscription.According to military expert Yuri Knutov, the decisions to mobilize are driven by an urgent need, as the Ukrainian Armed Forces face increasing pressure from Russia. Ukraine launched a long-awaited counteroffensive this summer, but failed to achieve any major successes along the 1,000 km frontline, or to punch through heavy Russian defenses to sever the land bridge between mainland Russia and Crimea.Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu indicated Monday that Ukraine has lost over 90,000 servicemen since the start of the attempted counteroffensive.Despite the losses and deteriorating situation at the front, US and its NATO allies have aggressively pushed Ukraine to continue the proxy war against Russia, with Hawkish South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham assuring last year that "with American weapons and money, Ukraine will fight Russia to the last Ukrainian."

