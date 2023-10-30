https://sputnikglobe.com/20231030/ukraine-at-risk-of-economic-demographic-and-military-collapse-us-expert-explains-1114593269.html

'Ukraine At Risk Of Economic, Demographic and Military Collapse', US Expert Explains

Professor Jeffrey Sachs has criticized Washington's and NATO's strategy regarding the Ukrainian conflict and has urged the Biden administration to halt the alliance's further expansion eastward, arrange fresh negotiations and mend ties with Russia.

Columbia University's economist, Professor Jeffrey Sachs, recently shared his views that the US's three-decade neoconservative venture in Ukraine is drawing to a close. He reckoned that the strategic goal of encircling Russia via NATO in the Black Sea region has been unsuccessful.In the article "Fiasco of the Neoconservatives for Ukraine," published in the Greek daily Kathimerini, he pointed out that the next steps taken by the US and Russia will play a crucial role in shaping the world's peace, security, and economic future.The economist wrote that the neoconservatives' aspirations for NATO's eastward expansion, especially to Ukraine and Georgia, have been thwarted by four key events:Professor Sachs suggests that Britain's nostalgia for its 19th-century empire and the imperialistic tendencies of American neoconservatives are pushing for escalation. He urged for a more level-headed approach and recommended that President Joe Biden should negotiate with President Vladimir Putin on halting NATO's eastward expansion, referring to Putin's security proposals from 17 December 2021. Sachs criticized Biden for not engaging in discussions with Putin at the time.The expert also proposed that four pivotal components are essential to brokering an agreement:Such an opinion as that voiced by world-renowned economist and Columbia University Professor Jeffrey Sachs - who calls on Washington to reconsider its stance on Russia - is rare, but some kind of discussion is starting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.Moscow, in recent years, has expressed concerns over the alliance's military buildup on its borders, emphasizing that Russia is not a threat but will not overlook actions jeopardizing its interests.Additionally, Russia highlighted the West's push to involve Ukraine in NATO and recalled that Ukraine's inclination towards the alliance was a trigger for Russia's special operation.Amid tensions over arms deliveries to Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned NATO nations that any shipments containing weapons bound for Ukraine are considered legitimate targets. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the risk NATO countries are taking, suggesting they are "playing with fire" with such supplies. Lavrov also indicated that US and NATO’s role in the Ukraine conflict stretches beyond weapon supply to training personnel in nations such as Great Britain, Germany, and Italy.Professor Sachs concluded by stating that the neoconservatives were primarily responsible for compromising Ukraine's borders in 1991, and Russia’s unification with Crimea came on the heels of the US-supported removal of President Yanukovych in 2014. He also mentioned that instead of granting autonomy to Donbass according to the Minsk II agreement, neoconservatives chose to arm Ukraine.Additionally, he emphasized that according to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the foundation for lasting peace in Europe lies in collective security, where member states "shall not strengthen their security at the expense of the security of other states."

