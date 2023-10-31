International
Blinken Kids Wear Zelensky, Ukrainian Flag Costumes to Biden Halloween Party
Blinken Kids Wear Zelensky, Ukrainian Flag Costumes to Biden Halloween Party
Blinken attended Biden's White House Halloween party with his children, who were oddly dressed in "Ukraine" and "Zelensky" costumes.
Antony Blinken and his family attended Jack and Jill's "Hallo-READ"-themed Halloween party for local public school students and military children.The sky was gray and the rain was pouring, seemingly the perfect atmosphere for a Halloween party. Although, some of the attendees weren't wearing very traditional costumes.Blinken's two children were spotted in rather ethically questionable attire. His son wore a striking Volodymyr Zelensky costume depicting the president of Ukraine, while his daughter wore a dress designed to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.Jill Biden also sported a peculiar outfit. She was dressed as a cat, her costume complete with ears and a muzzle.It is unknown what the Blinkens had in mind when they dressed their children this way, especially in the midst of a shift in foreign policy focus to the Palestine-Israel conflict and dwindling support for the cause of the Kiev regime among the American public.Many take this as clear evidence that the Ukrainian issue has become a joke and a farce.
Blinken Kids Wear Zelensky, Ukrainian Flag Costumes to Biden Halloween Party

09:26 GMT 31.10.2023
Blinken attended Biden's White House Halloween party with his children, who were oddly dressed in "Ukraine" and "Zelensky" costumes.
Antony Blinken and his family attended Jack and Jill's "Hallo-READ"-themed Halloween party for local public school students and military children.
The sky was gray and the rain was pouring, seemingly the perfect atmosphere for a Halloween party. Although, some of the attendees weren't wearing very traditional costumes.
Blinken's two children were spotted in rather ethically questionable attire. His son wore a striking Volodymyr Zelensky costume depicting the president of Ukraine, while his daughter wore a dress designed to represent the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
Jill Biden also sported a peculiar outfit. She was dressed as a cat, her costume complete with ears and a muzzle.
It is unknown what the Blinkens had in mind when they dressed their children this way, especially in the midst of a shift in foreign policy focus to the Palestine-Israel conflict and dwindling support for the cause of the Kiev regime among the American public.
Many take this as clear evidence that the Ukrainian issue has become a joke and a farce.
