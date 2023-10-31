https://sputnikglobe.com/20231031/closed-part-of-putins-meeting-focused-on-fight-against-external-manipulation---kremlin-1114617837.html

Closed Part of Putin's Meeting Focused on Fight Against External Manipulation - Kremlin

Strengthening measures to counter external manipulation was discussed in the closed part of the meeting on the situation in Dagestan, which was held by Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 30, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

On Monday, Putin held a security consultation on the situation in the Dagestan Republic, where an angry mob tried to storm a plane arriving from Israel. These events were inspired on social media from Ukraine, including though Western intelligence services, the leader stated during his address, while the rest of the meeting was closed. The situation will be analyzed based on the results of the investigation into the events in Dagestan in order to exclude this in the future, the official added.

