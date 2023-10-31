LIVE UPDATES: Netanyahu Rejects UN’s Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

Death Toll Among Israeli Soldiers Reaches 315 - IDF

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of hostilities on October 7 has reached 315, while another 238 people have been taken hostage and are being held in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Monday.

"So far, we have informed the families of 315 fallen IDF soldiers, and 238 hostages including infants, children, women, the elderly, and the wounded who are being held by a murderous organization," Hagari told a briefing.