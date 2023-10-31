LIVE UPDATES: Netanyahu Rejects UN’s Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza

The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday that "more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day."
According to him, this "surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019." Lazzarini warned that "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions," adding that “the present and future of Palestinians and Israelis depend on it."
In a separate development on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was expanding its ground incursion into Gaza and would continue its "large-scale, significant strikes" in pursuit of Hamas militants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, made it clear that his country would not agree to a cease-fire, saying, "This is a time for war''.
