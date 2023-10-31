International
LIVE UPDATES: Netanyahu Rejects UN's Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire' in Gaza
LIVE UPDATES: Netanyahu Rejects UN’s Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire’ in Gaza
On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas staged a surprise large-scale attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, breaching the border and launching scores of rockets toward the Jewish state.
2023
palestine-israel conflict, unrwa's call for gaza ceasefire, october 7 hamas attack on israel
LIVE UPDATES: Netanyahu Rejects UN's Call for 'Immediate Ceasefire' in Gaza

On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise large-scale attack on Israel from Gaza, breaching the border and firing scores of rockets. Israel retaliated with air strikes and ordered and imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to more than two million people.
The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, told a UN Security Council meeting on Monday that "more than 420 children are being killed or injured in Gaza every day."
According to him, this "surpasses the number of children killed annually across the world’s conflict zones since 2019." Lazzarini warned that "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire has become a matter of life and death for millions," adding that “the present and future of Palestinians and Israelis depend on it."
In a separate development on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it was expanding its ground incursion into Gaza and would continue its "large-scale, significant strikes" in pursuit of Hamas militants.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, made it clear that his country would not agree to a cease-fire, saying, "This is a time for war''.
Follow Sputnik’s live feed to learn more.
Death Toll Among Israeli Soldiers Reaches 315 - IDF
The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of hostilities on October 7 has reached 315, while another 238 people have been taken hostage and are being held in the Gaza Strip, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson RDML Daniel Hagari said on Monday.
"So far, we have informed the families of 315 fallen IDF soldiers, and 238 hostages including infants, children, women, the elderly, and the wounded who are being held by a murderous organization," Hagari told a briefing.
