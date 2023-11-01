https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/putin-lukashenko-discuss-preparations-for-csto-collective-security-council-talks--kremlin-1114639176.html

Putin, Lukashenko Discuss Preparations for CSTO Collective Security Council Talks - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, have discussed preparations for the meeting of CSTO Collective Security Council in Minsk on November 23, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the media reported that the leaders held a phone conversation. "Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Preparation for the upcoming regular meeting of the Collective Security Council of the Collective Security Treaty Organization on November 23 in Minsk was discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement. The agenda also included the promotion of union integration, including energy, transport and high technology, the statement read. Additionally, the presidents confirmed the intention to continue working to deepen the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and alliance, the statement said.

