https://sputnikglobe.com/20231101/the-trump-hot-seat-1114652871.html

The Trump Hot Seat

Trump recently blew a gasket after all three of his eldest children were instructed to provide testimony in an ongoing New York trial looking into the allegedly fraudulent business practices used to bolster the Trump Organization.

2023-11-01T23:36+0000

2023-11-01T23:36+0000

2023-11-01T23:35+0000

Former US President Donald Trump recently blew a gasket after all three of his eldest children were instructed to provide testimony in an ongoing New York trial looking into the allegedly fraudulent business practices used to bolster the Trump Organization.In a series of Truth Social posts, Trump took the opportunity to attack Judge Arthur Engoron, who is presiding over the case, calling the official a "disgrace to the legal profession.""Leave my children alone, Engoron," Trump fumed online.It's worth noting the New York judge had nothing to do with Don Jr. and Eric taking the witness stand, as both were already named in the trial case as co-defendants, and had been subpoenaed by the New York Attorney General's Office. Engoron, however, did order Ivanka Trump to provide her testimony, which is due to take place on November 8.Don Jr. took the stand on Wednesday and is expected to remains so during Thursday's proceedings. Eric is expected to testify later that day.The former president has repeatedly referred to legal cases filed against him post-White House as being politically motivated and being part of a "witch hunt." He earlier stated at the start of the New York trial that the fraud charges were filed as a means to throw off his 2024 reelection campaign.

