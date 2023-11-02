International
Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public Buildings
Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public Buildings
A terrorist group that planned to seize public buildings was neutralized in Armenia, the National Security Service of Armenia said on Thursday.
"During the preliminary investigation, it was established that five people, in a preliminary conspiracy with persons not yet identified by the investigation ... planned in 2023 to commit explosions and other socially dangerous acts, to seize and hold public and other buildings, to take the life of a civilian ... with the aim of disorganizing government bodies," the security service said in a statement. In order to successfully carry out the terrorist operation and then involve the wider masses in it, it was planned in advance to create Ukrainian and Moldovan Telegram channels under the name "Uprising of National Salvation," the statement read.
Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public Buildings

11:16 GMT 02.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov / Go to the mediabankCSTO holds Unbreakable Brotherhood 2015 military exercise in Armenia
CSTO holds Unbreakable Brotherhood 2015 military exercise in Armenia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
/
Go to the mediabank
YEREVAN (Sputnik) - A terrorist group that planned to seize public buildings was neutralized in Armenia, the National Security Service of Armenia said on Thursday.
"During the preliminary investigation, it was established that five people, in a preliminary conspiracy with persons not yet identified by the investigation ... planned in 2023 to commit explosions and other socially dangerous acts, to seize and hold public and other buildings, to take the life of a civilian ... with the aim of disorganizing government bodies," the security service said in a statement.
In order to successfully carry out the terrorist operation and then involve the wider masses in it, it was planned in advance to create Ukrainian and Moldovan Telegram channels under the name "Uprising of National Salvation," the statement read.
