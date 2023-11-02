https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/armenian-security-service-neutralizes-terrorist-group-plotting-to-seize-public-buildings-1114662276.html

Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public Buildings

Armenian Security Service Neutralizes Terrorist Group Plotting to Seize Public Buildings

A terrorist group that planned to seize public buildings was neutralized in Armenia, the National Security Service of Armenia said on Thursday.

2023-11-02T11:16+0000

2023-11-02T11:16+0000

2023-11-02T11:16+0000

world

armenia

coup

ukrainian crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105087/96/1050879663_0:131:2885:1753_1920x0_80_0_0_ccc8bc4f68eb1aad73e5da4cc5a8db41.jpg

"During the preliminary investigation, it was established that five people, in a preliminary conspiracy with persons not yet identified by the investigation ... planned in 2023 to commit explosions and other socially dangerous acts, to seize and hold public and other buildings, to take the life of a civilian ... with the aim of disorganizing government bodies," the security service said in a statement. In order to successfully carry out the terrorist operation and then involve the wider masses in it, it was planned in advance to create Ukrainian and Moldovan Telegram channels under the name "Uprising of National Salvation," the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230818/us-main-instigator-of-coups-terrorism-and-assassinations-around-world---media-commentator-1112710064.html

armenia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

coup d'etat, armenia, armenian secuirty, terrorism armenia