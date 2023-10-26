International
US Senator Chuck Schumer warned on Thursday that the United States must keep up with China in keenly pursuing the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
"China is moving very fast here. They're investing lots of money and they're doing it in a different way - they don't have the same kind of values that we have, they're putting a lot of focus on facial recognition, on following people around," Schumer said at the AI summit hosted by an American news agency. There is now a bipartisan consensus that the US federal government should be involved in the AI development efforts and that significant funding is required for that purpose, Schumer added.
Senator Schumer Warns US Must Keep Pace With China’s AI Development

15:16 GMT 26.10.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Chuck Schumer warned on Thursday that the United States must keep up with China in keenly pursuing the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
"China is moving very fast here. They're investing lots of money and they're doing it in a different way - they don't have the same kind of values that we have, they're putting a lot of focus on facial recognition, on following people around," Schumer said at the AI summit hosted by an American news agency.

"If we don't move forward, it will lead to not only a different dominant system of AI with different values, but we’ll fall behind economically rather dramatically," Schumer stressed.

Flight deck crew preparing to launch the X-47B, an experimental unmanned drone aircraft, aboard the USS Theodore Rosevelt, off the coast of Virginia, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2013 - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.08.2023
Analysis
US Plan to Flood Pacific With AI-Driven Drones Risks Uncontrollable Escalation With China
30 August, 18:06 GMT
There is now a bipartisan consensus that the US federal government should be involved in the AI development efforts and that significant funding is required for that purpose, Schumer added.
