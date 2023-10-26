Senator Schumer Warns US Must Keep Pace With China’s AI Development

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/senator-schumer-warns-us-must-keep-pace-with-chinas-ai-development-1114504354.html
US Senator Chuck Schumer warned on Thursday that the United States must keep up with China in keenly pursuing the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.
"China is moving very fast here. They're investing lots of money and they're doing it in a different way - they don't have the same kind of values that we have, they're putting a lot of focus on facial recognition, on following people around," Schumer said at the AI summit hosted by an American news agency. There is now a bipartisan consensus that the US federal government should be involved in the AI development efforts and that significant funding is required for that purpose, Schumer added.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Senator Chuck Schumer warned on Thursday that the United States must keep up with China in keenly pursuing the development of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies.