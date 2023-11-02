https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/china-us-to-hold-consultations-on-arms-control-in-washington-next-week-1114658821.html
China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week
China and United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation in Washington next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
"China and the United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation next week in Washington," Wang told a briefing. US media reported on Wednesday that China had agreed to hold discussions with Washington on nuclear arms control, and the first meeting is expected to take place in Washington DC November 6.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation in Washington next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.