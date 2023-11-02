https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/china-us-to-hold-consultations-on-arms-control-in-washington-next-week-1114658821.html

China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week

China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week

China and United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation in Washington next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

2023-11-02T09:47+0000

2023-11-02T09:47+0000

2023-11-02T09:47+0000

world

arms control

us

china

wang wenbin

nuclear weapons

nuclear non-proliferation

nuclear non-proliferation treaty (npt)

non-proliferation

treaty on the non-proliferation of nuclear weapons (npt)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/03/09/1082290535_0:293:3015:1989_1920x0_80_0_0_b5754ba147fba9a028ade05c348e45a9.jpg

"China and the United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation next week in Washington," Wang told a briefing. US media reported on Wednesday that China had agreed to hold discussions with Washington on nuclear arms control, and the first meeting is expected to take place in Washington DC November 6.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231026/china-hopes-us-will-observe-nuclear-testing-moratorium-1114504121.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nuclear non-proliferation, world war three, nuclear war, threat of nuclear war, nuclear armageddon, nuclear escalation, nuclear arms control, arms control, nuclear weapons, nukes, us-china talks, us-china negotiations, chinese nukes, american nukes