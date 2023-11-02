International
China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week
China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week
China and United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation in Washington next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
"China and the United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation next week in Washington," Wang told a briefing. US media reported on Wednesday that China had agreed to hold discussions with Washington on nuclear arms control, and the first meeting is expected to take place in Washington DC November 6.
China, US to Hold Consultations on Arms Control in Washington Next Week

09:47 GMT 02.11.2023
Picture taken in 1971, showing a nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll
Picture taken in 1971, showing a nuclear explosion in Mururoa atoll - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
© AFP 2023
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation in Washington next week, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.
"China and the United States will hold consultations on arms control and nuclear non-proliferation next week in Washington," Wang told a briefing.
US media reported on Wednesday that China had agreed to hold discussions with Washington on nuclear arms control, and the first meeting is expected to take place in Washington DC November 6.
World
China Hopes US Will Observe Nuclear Testing Moratorium
26 October, 15:06 GMT
World
China Hopes US Will Observe Nuclear Testing Moratorium
26 October, 15:06 GMT
